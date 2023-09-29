WhatsApp getting AI “agents”

Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced that they are building “AI agents” for WhatsApp as part of an announcement about the company’s plans for the future.

WABetaInfo reports that the company is already making significant inroads regarding integrating AI-powered chats for the messaging app.

It showed a preview of how AI agents will work on the platform during an announcement at Connect 2023.

The feature isn’t available yet as it is still in development. However, Zuckerberg announced that the company will release several AI agents, with more to come.

WhatsApp users will be able to join a waitlist to test AI-powered chats when they’re ready.

The AI agents will essentially act as messaging assistants that help users with their day-to-day activities by sending AI messages.

Meta notes that some of the messages may be inappropriate or inaccurate, and it urges users to report the incidents to WhatsApp.

The company is relying on open-source technology to develop its AI agents, which requires it to share its AI work with researchers who want to create their own algorithms using Meta’s work.

Zuckerberg said he believes sharing their progress will help make Meta’s products better.