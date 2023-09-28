Microsoft testing AI-powered image generator in Paint

Microsoft is testing a DALL-E-powered text-to-image generator in Paint for Windows 11 with Windows Preview users in the US, the UK, France, Australia, Canada, Italy, and Germany.

Dubbed Paint Cocreator, the AI-powered tool creates images from user text prompts.

“With this update, we are excited to introduce Paint Cocreator, a new AI-powered experience powered by DALL-E that helps you create amazing artwork in Paint by describing in a few words what you’d like to create,” said Dave Grochocki, principal product manager lead at Microsoft.

Users can also choose from a selection of art styles, and Cocreator will generate three variations of an image.

After selecting their favourite, the user can edit the image by adding layers or adjusting transparency — two features also new to Paint.

Grochocki said the new feature will be available to all Windows 11 users in a few weeks, but for now, the company is rolling it out slowly to Windows Insiders who join the waitlist.

It appears that Paint Cocreator could become a paid feature for users, with Gorchocki specifying that users in the preview will get 50 free credits.

“You will get an email notification when you are in the preview, and we will give you 50 credits to get started. Each credit lets you generate a new set of images,” he said.