Android 14 adds AI-powered wallpaper generator

Google launched Android 14 alongside its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones on Wednesday, 4 October 2023, and the updated system offers impressive customisation features, including an AI generator for wallpapers.

The Alphabet Inc-owned company first unveiled the AI wallpaper generator at its I/O developer conference in May 2023, and it lets users generate wallpapers for their devices by choosing from several prompts.

Users with access to the feature must first select a category, such as classic art, and then manipulate the prompts to generate different results.

Google shared an example in a blog post, where it selects the Dreamscape category and prompts to describe a structure, material, and colour.

The resulting prompt was “A house made of plants in indigo,” providing several examples of indigo-tinged, plant-covered houses.

It should be noted that the feature is currently limited to Google’s Pixel devices, with Android 14 only available on the Google Pixel 4a and up for now.

However, the operating system will roll out to brands like Samsung, Nothing, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi later this year, bringing the wallpaper generator with it.

Other notable Android 14 features include new lock screen customisations with new fonts and colours, situational widgets, and monochromatic themes for those who want less colour.