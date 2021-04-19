In conversation with Greg McDonald

Greg McDonald is the director of systems engineering at Dell Technologies, a digital transformation pioneer that provides digital technology solutions to help businesses succeed.

McDonald began his career in retail sales at Incredible Connection before moving through the ranks at Dell Technologies to occupy senior managerial roles.

After working as an account executive, sales and systems engineering senior manager, he was appointed as Dell Technologies’ director of systems engineering.

Drawing on his extensive background in enterprise IT infrastructure, McDonald is focused on delivering architecture systems that organisations can use to develop the next generation of digital products and services.

In this discussion, McDonald outlines the Digital transformation curve. He describes what a successful digital business looks like and how it needs to transform to succeed.

He discusses barriers to success and what pressures businesses are facing to transform.

Finally, he explains how COVID-19 impacted digital transformation.

Dell Technologies, alongside Intel, was a key sponsor of the MyBroadband Conference.

The full interview with Greg McDonald is embedded below.