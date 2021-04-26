In conversation with Amdocs Africa’s vice president George Fraser

George Fraser is vice president at Amdocs Africa and he oversees the company’s efforts to help telecommunications providers across the continent with their digital transformation.

Before Fraser started working at Amdocs, he served as the senior vice president of sales and marketing at SolutionSet, a multichannel marketing services company that enables leading businesses to better engage and serve customers.

He has led international teams across multiple continents, and brings 30 years of experience supporting major telecommunications and media companies including BT, AOL, RealNetworks, and CSG.

Fraser is a strong business leader with excellent decision-making, motivational, and negotiation skills.

In this discussion, Fraser addresses the importance of securing connectivity solutions as a crucial foundation for digital transformation.

He discusses the most common problems businesses face when it comes to securing their connectivity solutions, as well as the products Amdocs and Fortinet offer to promote secure connectivity solutions.

With the integration of Fortinet and Amdocs, service providers will be able to offer managed security services through customer premises, datacentres, and the cloud while lowering deployment and operating costs.

Finally, he gives advice to businesses interested in optimising their security solutions.

The full interview with Amdocs Africa VP George Fraser can be viewed below.