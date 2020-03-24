Network licence fee increases announced

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has announced a 4.1% price increase for all communications network and broadcasting licences in South Africa, including radio frequency spectrum licences.
ICASA stated that its price increases were based on the Consumer Price Index. The average CPI for 2019 was 4.1%, according to Stats SA.
These price increases all take effect from 1 April 2020, which is the start of the South African government’s financial year.
Radio frequency spectrum fee increases
Radio frequency spectrum licence fees will increase to R2,555 per MHz paired, up from R2,454. The minimum licence fee is R154, up from R148.
The minimum fee for a satellite hub station will increase to R63,865, up from R61,350.
Individual service licence fee increases
ICASA also announced a 4.1% increase for service licences. This includes licences for:
- Electronic Communications Network Services
- Electronic Communications Services
- Broadcasting Services.
The increases are as follows:
|Application type
|Old fee (2019/20)
|New fee (2020/21)
|Amendment of licence
|R63,804
|R66,420
|Renewal
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Transfer
|R63,804
|R66,420
Class licence fee increases
The fees for class licences will also increase as follows:
|Application type
|Old fee (2019/20)
|New fee (2020/21)
|Initial applications
|Electronic Communications Network Services
|R12,760
|R13,283
|Electronic Communications Services
|R12,760
|R13,283
|Community Broadcasting Services
|R3,829
|R3,986
|Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting
|R1,276
|R1,328
|Special Event Broadcasting Licences
|R637
|R663
|Amendment of Licences
|Electronic Communications Network Services
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Electronic Communications Services
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Community Broadcasting Services
|R1,276
|R1,328
|Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting
|R2,552
|R2,657
|Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting
|R1,276
|R1,328
|Renewal of Licences
|Electronic Communications Network Services
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Electronic Communications Services
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Community Broadcasting Services
|R1,276
|R1,328
|Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting
|R3,829
|R3,986
|Transfer of Licences
|Electronic Communications Network Services
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Electronic Communications Services
|R6,380
|R6,642
|Community Broadcasting Services
|R3,829
|R3,986
|Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting
|R2,552
|R2,657
|Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting
|R1,276
|R1,328
|Special Temporary Authorisations
|Applications for every three (3) months
|R6,380
|R6,642
Type approval fee increases
ICASA also announced that it will increase its fees for type approval by 4.1%. These increases are as follows:
|Application type
|Old fee (2019/20)
|New fee (2020/21)
|Telecommunications terminal equipment
|R4,908
|R5,109
|Radio equipment
|R4,908
|R5,109
|Untested variant
|R2,454
|R2,555
|Tested variant
|R2,454
|R2,555
|Badge engineering
|R4,908
|R5,109
|Labels (packs of 400)
|R491
|R511
|Provisional type approval
|R2,454
|R2,555
|Miscellaneous
|Modification to certificates (including transfer, or name or address changes)
|R614
|R639
|Technical modifications for approved equipment
|R614
|R639
|Re-issue of certificates for approved equipment
|R307
|R320
|Administrative and technical modifications
|R614
|R639
