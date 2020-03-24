Network licence fee increases announced

24 March 2020

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has announced a 4.1% price increase for all communications network and broadcasting licences in South Africa, including radio frequency spectrum licences.

ICASA stated that its price increases were based on the Consumer Price Index. The average CPI for 2019 was 4.1%, according to Stats SA.

These price increases all take effect from 1 April 2020, which is the start of the South African government’s financial year.

Radio frequency spectrum fee increases

Radio frequency spectrum licence fees will increase to R2,555 per MHz paired, up from R2,454. The minimum licence fee is R154, up from R148.

The minimum fee for a satellite hub station will increase to R63,865, up from R61,350.

Individual service licence fee increases

ICASA also announced a 4.1% increase for service licences. This includes licences for:

  • Electronic Communications Network Services
  • Electronic Communications Services
  • Broadcasting Services.

The increases are as follows:

Application type Old fee (2019/20) New fee (2020/21)
Amendment of licence R63,804 R66,420
Renewal R6,380 R6,642
Transfer R63,804 R66,420

Class licence fee increases

The fees for class licences will also increase as follows:

Application type Old fee (2019/20) New fee (2020/21)
Initial applications
Electronic Communications Network Services R12,760 R13,283
Electronic Communications Services R12,760 R13,283
Community Broadcasting Services R3,829 R3,986
Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting R6,380 R6,642
Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting R1,276 R1,328
Special Event Broadcasting Licences R637 R663
Amendment of Licences
Electronic Communications Network Services R6,380 R6,642
Electronic Communications Services R6,380 R6,642
Community Broadcasting Services R1,276 R1,328
Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting R2,552 R2,657
Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting R1,276 R1,328
Renewal of Licences
Electronic Communications Network Services R6,380 R6,642
Electronic Communications Services R6,380 R6,642
Community Broadcasting Services R1,276 R1,328
Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting R6,380 R6,642
Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting R3,829 R3,986
Transfer of Licences
Electronic Communications Network Services R6,380 R6,642
Electronic Communications Services R6,380 R6,642
Community Broadcasting Services R3,829 R3,986
Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting R2,552 R2,657
Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting R1,276 R1,328
Special Temporary Authorisations
Applications for every three (3) months R6,380 R6,642

Type approval fee increases

ICASA also announced that it will increase its fees for type approval by 4.1%. These increases are as follows:

Application type Old fee (2019/20) New fee (2020/21)
Telecommunications terminal equipment R4,908 R5,109
Radio equipment R4,908 R5,109
Untested variant R2,454 R2,555
Tested variant R2,454 R2,555
Badge engineering R4,908 R5,109
Labels (packs of 400) R491 R511
Provisional type approval R2,454 R2,555
Miscellaneous
Modification to certificates (including transfer, or name or address changes) R614 R639
Technical modifications for approved equipment R614 R639
Re-issue of certificates for approved equipment R307 R320
Administrative and technical modifications R614 R639

