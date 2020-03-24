Network licence fee increases announced

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has announced a 4.1% price increase for all communications network and broadcasting licences in South Africa, including radio frequency spectrum licences.

ICASA stated that its price increases were based on the Consumer Price Index. The average CPI for 2019 was 4.1%, according to Stats SA.

These price increases all take effect from 1 April 2020, which is the start of the South African government’s financial year.

Radio frequency spectrum fee increases

Radio frequency spectrum licence fees will increase to R2,555 per MHz paired, up from R2,454. The minimum licence fee is R154, up from R148.

The minimum fee for a satellite hub station will increase to R63,865, up from R61,350.

Individual service licence fee increases

ICASA also announced a 4.1% increase for service licences. This includes licences for:

Electronic Communications Network Services

Electronic Communications Services

Broadcasting Services.

The increases are as follows:

Application type Old fee (2019/20) New fee (2020/21) Amendment of licence R63,804 R66,420 Renewal R6,380 R6,642 Transfer R63,804 R66,420

Class licence fee increases

The fees for class licences will also increase as follows:

Application type Old fee (2019/20) New fee (2020/21) Initial applications Electronic Communications Network Services R12,760 R13,283 Electronic Communications Services R12,760 R13,283 Community Broadcasting Services R3,829 R3,986 Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting R6,380 R6,642 Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting R1,276 R1,328 Special Event Broadcasting Licences R637 R663 Amendment of Licences Electronic Communications Network Services R6,380 R6,642 Electronic Communications Services R6,380 R6,642 Community Broadcasting Services R1,276 R1,328 Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting R2,552 R2,657 Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting R1,276 R1,328 Renewal of Licences Electronic Communications Network Services R6,380 R6,642 Electronic Communications Services R6,380 R6,642 Community Broadcasting Services R1,276 R1,328 Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting R6,380 R6,642 Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting R3,829 R3,986 Transfer of Licences Electronic Communications Network Services R6,380 R6,642 Electronic Communications Services R6,380 R6,642 Community Broadcasting Services R3,829 R3,986 Low Power Commercial Sound Broadcasting R2,552 R2,657 Low Power Community Sound Broadcasting R1,276 R1,328 Special Temporary Authorisations Applications for every three (3) months R6,380 R6,642

Type approval fee increases

ICASA also announced that it will increase its fees for type approval by 4.1%. These increases are as follows: