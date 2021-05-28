1GB free mobile data for Afrihost Plus+ clients

Afrihost is doubling its 500MB free mobile data benefit to Afrihost Plus+ clients, giving them 1GB free data each month.

Afrihost Plus+ is a premium add-on product, which costs R109 per month, that incorporates existing DSL and mobile connectivity products.

The ISP launched its Afrihost Plus+ service in November 2014, offering subscribers many benefits like double data, a free Simfy music subscription, and 500MB free mobile data.

The significant additional value Afrihost Plus+ offers subscribers is a real draw card and has attracted many subscribers.

These Afrihost Plus+ benefits are now changing.

In an email to clients, Afrihost announced that Simfy Africa will be shutting down their music streaming service.

“As a result, we’ll no longer be offering Simfy Africa music streaming as a benefit on your Afrihost Plus+ subscription,” it said.

“If you’re currently using the Simfy Africa benefit, please note that from 31 July 2021 your Simfy Africa music streaming service will no longer be available.”

To compensate subscribers for Simfy closing down, Afrihost is doubling the 500MB free mobile data benefit to 1GB.

“If you have this benefit enabled, your data allocation will automatically increase to 1GB from 01 August 2021,” Afrihost said.

Afrihost Plus benefits

The image below provides an overview of the new Afrihost Plus+ benefits.

