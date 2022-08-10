Icasa CEO steps down

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced that long-standing CEO Willington Ngwepe has declined the option of reappointment when his term ends.

Ngwepe’s term as CEO ends on 15 October 2022 after joining the regulator in 2014 as chief operating officer.

He served as COO until 2017, when he was appointed CEO and chief accounting officer.

“His tenure has spanned the period from the landmark 2014 cost-to-communicate call termination regulations up to the successful 2022 conclusion of the historic high-demand spectrum auction,” the Icasa Council stated.

The Council said Ngwepe advised he is not available for reappointment as he has decided to pursue other career opportunities.

“Icasa’s Council thanks Mr Ngwepe for his stewardship and leadership over the years, and for his support to the Council in the execution and delivery of its organisational mandate,” said Icasa’s acting chair Dr Charley Lewis.

“In particular, the Council lauds Mr Ngwepe for leading management’s efforts first to raise and then to sustain Icasa’s organisational performance level to a high level of excellence over the years of his tenure,” Lewis said.

Icasa said the appointment of a permanent CEO for a five-year term is already well in hand.

“The Council will shortly make a formal announcement on the interim appointment of an acting CEO,” it said.