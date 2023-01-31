Icasa appoints CEO

The council of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has announced the appointment of Ms Tshiamo Maluleka-Disemelo as the regulator’s chief executive officer (CEO).

Maluleka-Disemelo has a five-year contract that starts on 1 February 2023.

Before her appointment as CEO, Maluleka-Disemelo had served as Icasa’s chief audit executive (CAE) since 2020.

“In addition to her other qualifications, Ms Maluleka-Disemelo holds a Master of Business Administration Degree from Milpark Business School,” said Icasa chair Charley Lewis.

“She brings nearly two decades of governance, audit, and risk management experience, as well as advanced skills in spearheading executive efforts.”

Lewis said that in her position as CAE, she collaborated with the Icasa council to develop the regulator’s strategic plan, annual and operational performance plans, and policies and procedures for managing organisational risks.

“As such [she] contributed to the effective management of the organization,” Lewis said.

Maluleka-Disemelo’s appointment comes five months after the interim appointment of Adv Nkhetheleni Gidi as acting CEO.

“I have enjoyed working and interacting with Adv Gidi over the recent period. I am further grateful that, as he resumes his role as Executive: Policy, Research and Analysis, his skills and institutional knowledge will remain an asset to the team at the Authority,” said Lewis.

