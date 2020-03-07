New COVID-19 coronavirus case in Gauteng

A woman in Gauteng has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This makes it the second confirmed case of the coronavirus in South Africa.

News24 reported that a 39-year-old woman from Gauteng has been diagnosed with the virus.

The woman is part of a group who recently travelled to Italy – the same group from which a man with the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in South Africa was in.

The man with the first case was a 38-year-old who lives in KwaZulu-Natal.

“They were part of a group of 10 people and they arrived back in South Africa on March 1, 2020,” said the Department of Health earlier this week..

“The patient consulted a private general practitioner on March 3, with symptoms of fever, headache, malaise, a sore throat, and a cough.”

Second case

The Department of Health stated that the rest of the the travel group who returned to South Africa are being tested for the coronavirus.

“The second patient who has now tested positive for COVID-19 will now be immediately admitted to a public health facility in Gauteng that government has identified as one of the hospitals that are ready to receive COVID-19 positive patients,” said the department.

The department has noted a number of COVID-19 symptoms to be on the lookout for. These include:

Coughing

Fever

Shortness of breath

Symptoms may appear 2-14 days after exposure, the department noted.