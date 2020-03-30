Application to declare 21-day lockdown unconstitutional dismissed

The Constitutional Court has dismissed an urgent application for leave to appeal the 21-day coronavirus lockdown implemented by President Cyril Ramaphosa, according to a report from News24.

The application was brought by South African civil society group Hola Bon Renaissance (HBR), who applied for direct access to the Constitutional Court on the basis of urgency.

In its papers, HBR cited respondents in the matter as President Ramaphosa, the Deputy President and the Presidency.

The Constitutional Court found that the case had no prospect of success and dismissed the application.

No costs were awarded.

COVID-19 “poses no serious threat”

The Sunday Times first reported on the HBR Foundation’s application on Sunday.

The foundation claimed that COVID-19 “poses no serious threat to the country and its people” and that President Ramaphosa’s lockdown decision was unconstitutional.

“HBR Foundation believes that COVID-19 cannot be harmful to Africans,” the foundation said.

HBR’s argument was based on reports which incorrectly stated that some people are resistant to COVID-19 based on non-medical criteria such as their country of origin.

It is important to note that the COVID-19 coronavirus is potentially dangerous to all people regardless of age, gender, race, and many other factors – it is a global pandemic which has spread to almost every country around the world.

As of Sunday 29 March, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus stood at 1,280. Two people were confirmed to have died from the virus.