What to expect from level 3 lockdown rules

South Africa recently ended a strict five-week lockdown after the country moved to level 4 under the new 5-level COVID-19 alert system.
While the country is still under national lockdown, a few of the most stringent rules were lifted.
Certain people may return to work and jogging, cycling, and walking is now allowed between 06:00 and 09:00.
Retail stores are also allowed to sell more items. A few noteworthy additions to the list are winter clothing, ICT equipment, and hardware goods.
The new regulations were welcomed, but many people and businesses feel more needs to be done.
The ban on alcohol and cigarette sales has been criticized for encouraging their illicit trade and for costing the country a lot of money in lost tax revenue.
Another contentious area is ecommerce. Most countries allow unfettered ecommerce during their COVID-19 lockdowns, because of the contactless nature of the industry.
This is not the case in South Africa. Online shops are only allowed to sell the products which brick-and-mortar shops are allowed to sell.
The reason for this decision, which many people feel is ill-advised and counter-productive, is “fairness” towards physical shops.
Many people are also lobbying the government to increase the time allowed to exercise outside, to ease congestion and allow people to jog or walk outside after work.
Need to open the economy
The national lockdown has wreaked havoc on the economy. Early estimates are that South Africa’s GPD is expected to contract by between 6% and 15%.
Many businesses will close, and the National Treasury predicts that between 3-7 million jobs will be lost.
This could drive the unemployment rate in the country to above 50% and lead to a volatile situation in poorer communities.
Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka has said South Africa’s economy is already over the brink and people should be allowed to go back to work to make a living.
She warned that South Africa is heading for a humanitarian crisis, with people running out of food and money.
She said thousands of people are already queuing for 15 hours to get food parcels – something which has never happened in South Africa before.
She said the risk posed by the struggling economy is now higher than the risk posed by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Unless urgent steps are taken to unlock this economy, COVID-19 will be the least of our problems,” she said.
Moving to level 3
Many politicians have hinted that the government is looking to move to level 3 as soon as possible to allow more economic activity.
While the government is yet to make regulations which will stipulate exactly what will be allowed under level 3, it has provided guidelines.
Its Draft Framework for Sectors document, released on 25 April, provides an overview of which services will be allowed at the five levels.
It should be noted that this document is subject to revision and the final regulations may include changes.
The tables below provide a summary of the Draft Framework provided by the government.
|Sale of ICT Equipment
|Alert Level
|Direction
|Level 5
|Online delivery of ICT equipment only
|Level 4
|Allowed
|Level 3
|Allowed
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
|Household Appliances
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Not allowed
|Level 4
|Not allowed
|Level 3
|Allowed
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
|Motor Vehicles Sales
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Not allowed
|Level 4
|Not allowed
|Level 3
|Allowed
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
|Sale of Hardware
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Not allowed
|Level 4
|Allowed
|Level 3
|Allowed
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
|Sale of Clothing
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Children’s and winter clothing only
|Level 4
|Children’s and winter clothing only
|Level 3
|All clothing and footwear
|Level 2
|All clothing and footwear
|Level 1
|All clothing and footwear
|Sale of Hot Food
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Not allowed
|Level 4
|Only for home delivery
|Level 3
|*Uncertain
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
|Take-Aways
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Not permitted
|Level 4
|Home delivery only from 09:00 and 19:00
|Level 3
|Home delivery only from 09:00 and 19:00
|Level 2
|Take-away and deliveries allowed
|Level 1
|Take-away and deliveries allowed
|Restaurants
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|No restaurant, take-away, bar and canteen services permitted
|Level 4
|Open only for food delivery between 09:00 and 19:00
|Level 3
|Open only for food delivery between 09:00 and 19:00
|Level 2
|Open for take-away and delivery only
|Level 1
|Open for sit-down, take-away and delivery
|Hotels and B&Bs
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Not allowed
|Level 4
|Not allowed
|Level 3
|Not allowed
|Level 2
|Allowed for business travel only
|Level 1
|Open to everyone
|Air Travel
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Not allowed
|Level 4
|Not allowed
|Level 3
|Limited domestic air travel, with a restriction on the number of flights per day
|Level 2
|Limited domestic air travel, with a restriction on the number of flights per day
|Level 1
|All air travel permitted
|Sale of Liquor/Alcohol
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|No sale of liquor permitted
|Level 4
|No sale of liquor permitted
|Level 3
|Sale of liquor allowed, subject to limited hours
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
|Sale of Cigarettes
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Not allowed
|Level 4
|Not allowed
|Level 3
|Allowed
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
|Domestic Workers and Gardeners
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Live-in staff and staff providing care to vulnerable people
|Level 4
|Permitted to support all Level 4 personnel and live-in staff
|Level 3
|Permitted to support all Level 3 personnel and live-in staff; Gardening and swimming pool services.
|Level 2
|All private household employment permitted
|Level 1
|All private household employment permitted
|Exercise
|Alert Level
|What is allowed
|Level 5
|Prohibited
|Level 4
|Walking, jogging and cycling permitted between 06:00 and 09:00
|Level 3
|Walking, jogging and cycling permitted
|Level 2
|Walking, jogging and cycling permitted
|Level 1
|Walking, jogging and cycling permitted
|Travel Between Provinces
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Not permitted
|Level 4
|Not permitted
|Level 3
|Not permitted
|Level 2
|Allowed
|Level 1
|Allowed
|Stay at Home
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Yes
|Level 4
|Yes
|Level 3
|Yes
|Level 2
|Yes
|Level 1
|No, but encouraged
|Curfews
|Alert Level
|Time
|Level 5
|20:00 to 05:00
|Level 4
|20:00 to 05:00
|Level 3
|20:00 to 05:00
|Level 2
|20:00 to 05:00
|Level 1
|No curfew
|Mandatory Use of Cloth Masks
|Alert Level
|Mandatory
|Level 5
|Yes
|Level 4
|Yes
|Level 3
|Yes
|Level 2
|Yes
|Level 1
|Yes
|E-Hailing Services (Uber and Bolt)
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Yes, subject to restrictions on capacity and times
|Level 4
|Yes, subject to restrictions on capacity and times
|Level 3
|Yes, subject to restrictions on capacity and times
|Level 2
|Yes, subject to restrictions on capacity and times
|Level 1
|Yes, subject to restrictions on capacity and times
|Postal and Courier Services
|Alert Level
|Allowed or Not
|Level 5
|Only allowed for transport of medical products
|Level 4
|Allowed for all permitted items at level 4
|Level 3
|Allowed to transport all retail goods, subject to directions
|Level 2
|Allowed to transport all retail goods, subject to directions
|Level 1
|Allowed
