Rage is over

The 2021 Plett Rage festival has been cancelled due to a significant number of individuals reporting positive Covid-19 test results.

Organisers said on Thursday that an alarming number of positive cases were being reported to them by their potential festivalgoers. The event was scheduled to kick off on Friday, 3 December.

“Almost all schools set to attend Plett Rage have positive cases. Based on the trajectory of this virus, this is only a tiny percentage of what we are now certain will show up. The numbers are only going to increase rapidly,” the Rage organisers said.

“Although we, as organisers, have implemented the most stringent Covid-19 preventive measures, there was no way to preempt the devastation that the current surge of Covid-19 cases nationally would cause.”

Their statement also indicated that ticket holders would receive further information via email.

The news comes after organisers announced the cancellation of the Ballito Rage festival on Wednesday.

“Between 14:00 and 22:00 on Tuesday, 940 guests and staff were tested, with 32 guests and four staff returning positive results,” the organisers said.

“While we understand the disappointment that this causes for those who were looking forward to enjoying the festival, these are unprecedented times,” the organisers said.

They added that ticket holders would receive further information in the coming days via email.