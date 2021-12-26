Desmond Tutu passes away

The Presidency has confirmed the passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on the morning of Sunday 26 December.

Tutu was 90 years old and was the last surviving South African laureate of the Nobel Peace Prize.

“The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation’s farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa,” said President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead.”

“A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world.”