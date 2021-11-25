Openview launches Vodacom data deals

Openview has announced new data packages in partnership with Vodacom that work with its Connect dongle.

These new deals will let its viewers recharge up-front and offer specials such as double data for each bundle selected.

Openview said this would allow its viewers to stay connected on all devices and platforms.

The packages are available as 30-day bundles, and are priced as follows:

1GB anytime + 1GB offpeak — R49

2GB anytime + 2GB offpeak — R99

5GB anyime + 5GB offpeak — R199

10GB anytime + 10GB offpeak — R299

20GB anytime + 20GB offpeak — R399

Openview Connect customers can connect up to ten devices to the dongle.

Customers with Openview decoders can recharge by dialling *135# on their phone or logging onto www.openview.co.za for more details.

Openview’s launch of its new Vodacom data deals follows the release of rival DStv’s internet offerings in partnership with MTN earlier this year.

MultiChoice heavily promoted its Trusted Home service together with DStv Internet.

Trusted Home is only compatible with DStv Internet routers, and offers an AI-driven network security and Wi-Fi management system developed jointly by Minim and MultiChoice’s digital platform security subsidiary Irdeto.

