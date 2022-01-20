MediaTek shows off Wi-Fi 7

MediaTek announced the world’s first live demonstration of Wi-Fi 7 technology, which supports speeds up to 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and 6E’s capabilities.

Throughput speeds of “at least 30Gbps” are achieved with the same number of antennas, as Wi-Fi 7 uses 320MHz channels and supports 4K quadrature amplitude modulation technology.

Wi-Fi 7 offers new capabilities in all the available spectrums for Wi-Fi uses, including 2.4GHz, 5GHz and 6GHz.

MediaTek is demonstrating its new technology to key customers and industry collaborators.

“The rollout of Wi-Fi 7 will mark the first time that Wi-Fi can be a true wireline/Ethernet replacement for super high-bandwidth applications,” said Alan Hsu, corporate vice president and general manager of MediaTek’s Intelligent Connectivity business.

Wi-Fi 7 also features MediaTek’s multi-link operation (MLO) technology.

According to the semiconductor company, MLO technology aggregates several channels on different frequency bands, allowing network traffic to flow even when there is congestion or interference.

This technology could prove crucial for faster and more dependable video streaming and gaming.

“MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 7 technology will be the backbone of home, office and industrial networks and provide seamless connectivity for everything from multi-player AR/VR applications to cloud gaming and 4K calls to 8K streaming and beyond,” Hsu said.

MediaTek expects Wi-Fi 7 products to hit the market in 2023.