100% Blind Web Developer looking for a position - advice or assistance?

I have a good friend who lost his vision in a motorcycle accident many years ago, he is 100% blind but has all the equipment at home to effectively manage his role and has been successfully doing so for years. He is expecting retrenchments in his current company to start during February, I would love to help him secure a new role before he is retrenched.
If anyone is working for a company that would consider giving this guy a remote opportunity or has any ideas on were I could market his skills, please reach out. He is a phenomenal individual who has never let his loss of vision stop him from doing anything.
Any help or direction would be greatly appreciated.
In his last position his duties included:
Web development - server-side as well as client-side interaction, making use of PHP, MySQL/PDO and javascript/jQuery
In terms of client-side interaction and content, we were making use of HTML5, and I made use of the jQuery javascript module
to implement and handle client-side interaction, and content manipulation. The database platform being made use of was MariaDB/MySQL, and, we passed data objects back and forth between various parts of the interface making use of JSON.
I carried out almost all the initial database design, and application development activities, working off a product specification, as well as implementing a lot of different forms of product framework, and was also involved in assisting other developers in terms of integrating their additional, smaller portions of development with the overall project. Besides this, I was also involved in some forms of server configuration, etc. primarily working via a SSH terminal interface to handle tweaking server configuration, and so on.
Near the end, my primary focus area was also developing my own RESTFul API, or, the modern version of a web service, which I developed from scratch, making use of PHP to handle transactions and making calls to main project architecture, with JSON data packets being passed back-and-forth between the server and the smart phone software implementations.
His skill set includes:
His skill set includes:
|PHP
|09 Years
|HTML
|24 Years
|JavaScript (now including JQuery)
|22 Years
|Python
|08 Years
|C#
|05 Years
|VB.Net
|09 Years
|VB
|05 Years
|MySQL
|9 Years
|MS SQL Server
|7 Years