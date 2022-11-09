100% Remote BE (Java), FE (Angular) Senior Devs, Tech Leads

Hi All
I am in charge of the "platform" teams: InfraOps, Data Engineering and Common Services (authentication, notification, etc), so you won't be coding business logic, you'll be responsible for the platform used by the other teams (who code the business logic).
I am looking to fill the following positions:
Senior Developers
- Front End (Angular)
- Back End (Java)
Salary range (approximate): R65k - R75k pm
Minimum 7 years experience required.
Tech Leads:
- InfraOps (GCP, Kafka, etc)
- Back End (Java)
Minimum 9 years experience required.
Note that a tech lead (what we are looking for) is not the same as a tech team lead. You won't be leading a team. Instead, you'll be the company expert for the specific technology area. We have tech leads for Front End (Angular) and Mobile (Android) and need to complement them with InfraOps and Back End tech leads.
The Company
The company is Kyosk (kyosk.app - the website sucks and is currently being redone) and operates in the logistics field of the FMCG market. You'll be working 100% remotely.
Any questions, feel free to ask here or PM me. Full job specs as per attached.