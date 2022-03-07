6 x Customer Support Agents (Fourways)

faltzer
My company is looking for 6 x Tier-1/1st Line Customer Support Agents
We provide a Cloud-based CCaaS (Contact Centre as a Service) solution. No prior IT/technical experience is required, we will coach and train you on our platform and products. These are helpdesk based positions and involve supporting direct, reseller, and internal clients.
You MUST be highly self-motivated and have a mindset of continuous learning and growth (we will hire you based on your personal attributes, all technical skills will be taught or considered secondary to the role)
Job Description:
Up to R12 500 per month CTC including Group Risk/Life Cover. We also cover 50% of your Group RA (not mandatory)
PM if interested
Job Description:
- Provide telephonic and remote customer support within agreed SLAs
- Answer customer/user questions on our platforms and products
- Escalate and route tickets
- Collaborate with other support agents to resolve incidents
- Provide after-hours support (required and expenses fully claimable)
- Semi-remote
- Fluent in English
- Self-driven/self-motivated
- Exceptional customer service abilities
- Good team player
- Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent
- Valid Drivers License
- Must live in JHB
- Basic understanding of working with computer applications (Chrome, TeamViewer, Anydesk, etc.)
- CompTIA A+ or equivalent
- Experience/knowledge of IT/customer technical support
