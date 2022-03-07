6 x Customer Support Agents (Fourways)

Provide telephonic and remote customer support within agreed SLAs

Answer customer/user questions on our platforms and products

Escalate and route tickets

Collaborate with other support agents to resolve incidents

Provide after-hours support (required and expenses fully claimable)

Semi-remote

Fluent in English

Self-driven/self-motivated

Exceptional customer service abilities

Good team player

Matric/Grade 12 or equivalent

Valid Drivers License

Must live in JHB

Basic understanding of working with computer applications (Chrome, TeamViewer, Anydesk, etc.)

CompTIA A+ or equivalent

Experience/knowledge of IT/customer technical support

My company is looking for 6 x Tier-1/1st Line Customer Support AgentsWe provide a Cloud-based CCaaS (Contact Centre as a Service) solution. No prior IT/technical experience is required, we will coach and train you on our platform and products. These are helpdesk based positions and involve supporting direct, reseller, and internal clients.Yoube highly self-motivated and have a mindset of continuous learning and growth (we will hire you based on your personal attributes, all technical skills will be taught or considered secondary to the role)Up to R12 500 per month CTC including Group Risk/Life Cover. We also cover 50% of your Group RA (not mandatory)PM if interested