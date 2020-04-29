Accounting Consultant - Senior

Role: Accounting Consultant
Level: Senior
Salary Bracket: +/- R50 000 pm
Location: Cape Town - Tygervalley
Experience: Must be able to speak German and/or French, be able to travel internationally (depending on International travel restrictions) to Europe and the USA.

Our client is looking for a Financial Data Analyst/Senior Financial Accountant to provide accurate and data-based information on the company’s profitability, solvency, stability and liquidity. You will research and analyse financial information to help the company make well informed decisions, write reports and monitor financial movements.

If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.

Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
 
