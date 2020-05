Angular Developer

Role: Angular DeveloperLevel: SeniorSalary Bracket: +/- R60 000 pmLocation: Cape Town - Century CityApplicant must be in an Angular role currently, with a minimum 5/7 years’ experience with Angular development and at least 2 years cloud-computing implementation together with Scrum/Agile methodologies experience.If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745