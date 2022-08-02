Any new challenge out there

First off I'm not looking to hear what role you have available, instead I would like to know what kind of problems I will be solving.
I have been at my current company for going onto 10 years employed as a fullstack software developer.
The tech stack I currently use
MySQL, PostgreSQL, MSSQL
Java - Spring application
Perl - Mason
Angular
AWS
Docker
NodeJS
Python
I have also written a native Salesforce application for my employer just last year.
I also got experience with asp.net as I assisted with maintaining one of our public offerings.
Currently I'm also ranked at first position on www.kanbanboardgame.com and have been working in an agile environment for years.
Currently I don't feel like I'm being challenged anymore and am open to hear about new challenges out there.
