Application Support Specialist- Fully Remote Role x 1
Description:
We are seeking an experienced IT Application Support Specialist on a contract basis (with the option to become permanent) who will be responsible for providing technical support and testing services for our Cloud-based Gym Application. This role requires an ability to use MySQL.
Why join the KRS team:
KRS has provided its clients with quality software since 1987. We have been practicing agile methodologies for over a decade, with a strong focus on XP practices for the developers, and Scrum practices for team growth, visibility, and process support. Our Agile team is a passionate group of servant leaders supporting high-performing teams. We are committed to quality software, lifelong learning, and continuous improvement.
The domain and background:
KRS Club's flagship product is Itensity Online, the fast-growing web-based Club management system in use by over 350 gyms in 6 countries. Itensity provides fully automated Debit Orders, online bookings, leads management, Contract management and online Signing, and so much more to make the clubs as efficient as possible.
Support Specialist Responsibilities:
- Resolution of tickets assigned to second-line on JIRA
- Collaborating with team members in an Agile environment
- Assisting with testing of new releases and features
- Checking of data using MySQL
Who we’re looking for:
Someone with:
Prior experience in customer support, application support, or a similar role.
Must be able to check data using SQL or have relevant technical skills that show that you can learn MySQL.
The ability to function in an Agile environment
Problem Analysis and Problem Solving.
Excellent interpersonal skills.
Good written and verbal communication.
Desire to be a part of a team and work in a collaborative environment.
JIRA Navigation and knowledge - advantageous
Access Control knowledge - advantageous
Experience with gym applications - advantageous
Able to work fully remote and have a solid, reliable internet connection.
Someone who has the ability to:
- foster and maintain a collaborative team dynamic
- solve problems with the team and think critically
- communicate clearly, both by speaking directly and writing concisely
- learn quickly and adapt to the environment
- provide support to the team
Proven experience in a customer-facing or fitness environment.
The Job Offer:
The role is available immediately: Salary R15,000-R20,000 per month plus Internet allowance.
We will offer the successful candidate a 3-month contract with the option to become permanent if they meet our requirements and they are happy to work for us, of course.
Advantageous:
Gym knowledge
A degree/diploma
EE/AA Candidate
Cape Town-based
If you are successful in the screening process, we will invite you to write our logic test. If you do not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Email: jobs@krs.co.za