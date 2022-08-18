Australia Sponsored Employment - Full Time Software Developer/Engineer - C# .Net and WinForms

H

H8rlequin

Active Member
Joined
Aug 22, 2016
Messages
52
Job opportunity exists within my current employer for a developer.

Opportunity is based in Australia, lovely Adelaide. Please submit your Resume (no one knows what a CV is here) via the Seek link at the bottom. Company understands sponsorship timelines - Perfect Opportunity to build a better life abroad.

Institution: Leader Systems
Position Summary: As per the Seek Add
Requirements: As per the Seek Add
Qualifications: As per the Seek Add
Salary & Benefits: Competitive and in AUD.
Application Information: https://www.seek.com.au/job/58099701
The company has a good track record of sponsoring work opportunities for South African's (like myself).

I am not able to assist with any details other than the above, please kindly raise directly via the Seek Add.

Good Luck!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top