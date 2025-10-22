AWS Site Reliability Engineer

Job Description
Role Overview Help us build and operate secure, scalable, and resilient cloud platforms on AWS, ensuring 99.99% uptime for critical services. You'll automate infrastructure and mentor a growing SRE team.
Salary
Up to R100,000/month
##Non Negotiables
On-site 5 days in the Southern Suburbs.
What We're Looking For - 5+ years of deep AWS experience (EC2, EKS, Lambda, RDS, IAM) - Proven IaC skills with Terraform or AWS CDK - Expertise in observability tools (CloudWatch, Grafana, ELK) - Strong coding in Python or Go - Production experience with Kubernetes/EKS - AWS Professional certifications (preferred)
What You'll Do - Design and automate highly available AWS infrastructure using IaC - Reduce manual operations through automated workflows and CI/CD - Implement proactive alerting and define SLIs/SLOs - Mentor engineers on SRE best practices and AWS operations
Why You'll Love It - Solve complex reliability challenges at scale
Required Skills
AWS
Site Reliability Engineering
Python
Go
Kubernetes
EKS
Terraform
AWS CDK
IaC
CI/CD
CloudWatch
Grafana
ELK
Observability
SLO
SLI
