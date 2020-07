Our client is looking for dynamic developers with 4 - 6 years coding experience.The back-end engineer will be responsible for building and maintaining the back end code of projects.EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE● 4 - 6 years of coding experience● Python development experience● IT qualification would be an advantage● Guide and implement software and product design● Produce code in line with project requirements● Implement and maintain appropriate security standards● Perform and request code reviews● Write and maintain unit and functional test● Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues● Fix bugs and issues● Communicate errors and solutions to product owners● Manage source code and versioning● Manage to branch and pull requests● Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete● Manage projects task in line with project workflow● Identifying and suggesting functional improvements● Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints● Maintain and improve skill set● Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional trainingPlease email CV to andelene@viragorecruit.co.za If you are not contacted within 5 working days, please accept your application as unsuccessful