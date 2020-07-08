Virago
Our client is looking for dynamic developers with 4 - 6 years coding experience.
The back-end engineer will be responsible for building and maintaining the back end code of projects.
EXPERIENCE, SKILLS AND KNOWLEDGE
● 4 - 6 years of coding experience
● Python development experience
● IT qualification would be an advantage
1. Writing software in line with industry standards and design patterns
● Guide and implement software and product design
● Produce code in line with project requirements
● Implement and maintain appropriate security standards
● Perform and request code reviews
● Write and maintain unit and functional test
2 . Debugging software for optimum functioning
● Reproducing and locate the source of reported bugs and issues
● Fix bugs and issues
● Communicate errors and solutions to product owners
3. Maintaining software and related repositories and databases
● Manage source code and versioning
● Manage to branch and pull requests
4. Managing Projects
● Provide accurate estimates for new work and assessment for work complete
● Manage projects task in line with project workflow
● Identifying and suggesting functional improvements
● Work with product owners to plan and execute project sprints
5. Keeping current with the development environment
● Maintain and improve skill set
● Identify developmental needs and motivate for additional training
Please email CV to andelene@viragorecruit.co.za
If you are not contacted within 5 working days, please accept your application as unsuccessful
