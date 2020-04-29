Broadband Engineer - Mid-Senior

Ryan Innes
Senior Member
- Joined
- Nov 30, 2011
- Messages
- 518
Role: Broadband Engineer
Level: Mid-Senior
Salary Bracket - R 40 000 - R 50 000
Location: Gauteng - Midrand.
Experience Requirements:
CPS (Cisco Policy Suite) – Very advantageous.
Experience with Linux system administration.
Some experience with Linux networking.
A basic working knowledge of scripting languages -Bash and Perl.
If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.
Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745
Level: Mid-Senior
Salary Bracket - R 40 000 - R 50 000
Location: Gauteng - Midrand.
Experience Requirements:
CPS (Cisco Policy Suite) – Very advantageous.
Experience with Linux system administration.
Some experience with Linux networking.
A basic working knowledge of scripting languages -Bash and Perl.
If you would like to discuss the full spec, please contact me.
Contact Details: ryan@pureplacements.co.za mobile: +27834439745