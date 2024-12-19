C# and .NET Expert in callbacks needed for a few hours

Riebens

Riebens

Member
Joined
Dec 20, 2010
Messages
14
Reaction score
6
Location
Heidelberg, Western Cape
Hi

I need the services of a C# and .NET expert for a few hours to help me translate a few problematic Zebra SDK callbacks to a different language for integration.

My problem is that there are so many virtualized classes and methods that i cannot figure out the base class and method that needs to be used.

Please contact me if you think you can help or have experience.

We will be working over zoom....

Payment on successful completion, not just re-doing what I have already done.

Kind Regards
 
epah said:
Do you own these profiles you keep tagging? Because their usernames are usually very much inline with the relevant thread topics.
Click to expand...
I work on the help desk at MyBB in my spare time and try and help queries when rpm and Jan are out golfing
 
UB40 said:
4 posts in 14 years

I would check in with @C#ock
Click to expand...
I don't come onto mybb much anymore as I left SA 9 years ago, but for some reason I decided to click on the jobs board, somewhat interested to see what people are getting paid there now. I remember very clearly this exact job being posted while I still lived in SA. I had to scroll up and check the date it was posted as I thought people don't use this part of the forum anymore since this job must be well over a decade old :D :D :D
 
