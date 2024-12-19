C# and .NET Expert in callbacks needed for a few hours

Hi



I need the services of a C# and .NET expert for a few hours to help me translate a few problematic Zebra SDK callbacks to a different language for integration.



My problem is that there are so many virtualized classes and methods that i cannot figure out the base class and method that needs to be used.



Please contact me if you think you can help or have experience.



We will be working over zoom....



Payment on successful completion, not just re-doing what I have already done.



Kind Regards