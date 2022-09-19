C# DEVELOPER

JOB SUMMARY:

We are looking for a Developer with 3-5 years experience in using C#, Microsoft SQL, Blazor and Visual Studio Team Foundation Server.



Permanent Position

Location: Centurion/Pretoria

Salary: R35,000.00 to R50,000.00 (Depending on skill set)



Role-specific knowledge:

• 3+ Years C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework

• 3+ Years Microsoft SQL database programming skill

• 1+ Years with Blazor Server Side or experience with Razor

• Adept in Visual Studio

• Team Foundation Services



Technical Skills

Ability to:

- Application development

- Develop SQL Tables, Views and Stored Procedures

- Optimization of applications and database queries

- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices



Beneficial:

• SOAP & RESTful web services

• Practical experience in developing web applications

• Reporting skills (Crystal, Telerik Reports)



Soft Skills Requirements:

• Ability to work independently and collaborate with team members (team player and self-starter)

• Adept at presenting and communicating information in English and Afrikaans

• Must have own transport