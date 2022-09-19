C# DEVELOPER

JOB SUMMARY:
We are looking for a Developer with 3-5 years experience in using C#, Microsoft SQL, Blazor and Visual Studio Team Foundation Server.
Permanent Position
Location: Centurion/Pretoria
Salary: R35,000.00 to R50,000.00 (Depending on skill set)
Role-specific knowledge:
• 3+ Years C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework
• 3+ Years Microsoft SQL database programming skill
• 1+ Years with Blazor Server Side or experience with Razor
• Adept in Visual Studio
• Team Foundation Services
Technical Skills
Ability to:
- Application development
- Develop SQL Tables, Views and Stored Procedures
- Optimization of applications and database queries
- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices
Beneficial:
• SOAP & RESTful web services
• Practical experience in developing web applications
• Reporting skills (Crystal, Telerik Reports)
Soft Skills Requirements:
• Ability to work independently and collaborate with team members (team player and self-starter)
• Adept at presenting and communicating information in English and Afrikaans
• Must have own transport
We are looking for a Developer with 3-5 years experience in using C#, Microsoft SQL, Blazor and Visual Studio Team Foundation Server.
Permanent Position
Location: Centurion/Pretoria
Salary: R35,000.00 to R50,000.00 (Depending on skill set)
Role-specific knowledge:
• 3+ Years C# language and the Microsoft .NET framework
• 3+ Years Microsoft SQL database programming skill
• 1+ Years with Blazor Server Side or experience with Razor
• Adept in Visual Studio
• Team Foundation Services
Technical Skills
Ability to:
- Application development
- Develop SQL Tables, Views and Stored Procedures
- Optimization of applications and database queries
- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices
Beneficial:
• SOAP & RESTful web services
• Practical experience in developing web applications
• Reporting skills (Crystal, Telerik Reports)
Soft Skills Requirements:
• Ability to work independently and collaborate with team members (team player and self-starter)
• Adept at presenting and communicating information in English and Afrikaans
• Must have own transport