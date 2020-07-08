[Cape Town] Software Engineer - Contract position

Role: Full stack software engineer.
Location: Somerset West

Responsibilities:
  • Designing, implementing and maintaining of current software programs
  • Testing and evaluating current or new programs.
  • Writing and implementing efficient code, also ensure documentation is up to date.
  • Working closely with other developers, UX designers, business and systems analysts.
  • Deploying and maintaining current instances of the software on servers.
  • Keep system dependencies up to date and integrate new dependencies
Current tech stack:
  • Python and Django
  • React, Redux, Typescript.
Requirements:
  • 3-5 years of applicable work experience.
  • A diploma/degree in computer science or BEng.
  • Experience in software development within a Web-development environment
  • Experience with test automation.
  • Knowledge of Agile software development processes (advantageous).
  • Mature, motivation, quick learner and enthusiastic.
  • The ability to learn new technologies quickly.
  • Can work independently within a team, with good communication skills.
  • Approaches work with an analytical mind, solid problem-solving skills and detail oriented.
Send me a PM if you are interested.
 
