[Cape Town] Software Engineer - Contract position

Role: Full stack software engineer.
Location: Somerset West
Responsibilities:
- Designing, implementing and maintaining of current software programs
- Testing and evaluating current or new programs.
- Writing and implementing efficient code, also ensure documentation is up to date.
- Working closely with other developers, UX designers, business and systems analysts.
- Deploying and maintaining current instances of the software on servers.
- Keep system dependencies up to date and integrate new dependencies
- Python and Django
- React, Redux, Typescript.
- 3-5 years of applicable work experience.
- A diploma/degree in computer science or BEng.
- Experience in software development within a Web-development environment
- Experience with test automation.
- Knowledge of Agile software development processes (advantageous).
- Mature, motivation, quick learner and enthusiastic.
- The ability to learn new technologies quickly.
- Can work independently within a team, with good communication skills.
- Approaches work with an analytical mind, solid problem-solving skills and detail oriented.