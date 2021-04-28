CASEWARE TEMPLATE AUTHOR

We are currently looking for a Caseware Template Author for our Johannesburg office. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES​

  • Develop and maintain the RSM firm templates
  • Deploy updates on software
  • Receive requests for file preparation and review the input for accuracy and completeness
  • Prepare working paper files using CaseWare Working Papers
  • Provide technical support / assistance to users of CaseWare as and when required
  • Application of audit knowledge to product design and review
  • Review both your work and others’ for accuracy and completeness
  • Question and critically assess the effectiveness of current template development methods and principles and provide suggestions for improvements
  • Take requirements and break them down into actionable tasks

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE​

  • Completed Training Contract
  • Adequate practical experience in CaseWare, CaseView and RSM Orb / Audit International
  • Intermediate to advanced Excel skills
  • CaseWare firm champion or similar experience
  • Accounting degree / diploma

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES​

  • Self-motivated
  • Technically inclined
  • Time management skills
  • Good interpersonal skills
  • Proactive
  • Ability to take initiative
  • Organised and systematic
  • Attention to detail
  • Collaborative team player
  • Problem identifying
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Sense of responsibility and ownership of customisation done

CONTACT US​


To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Shanelle Mdaka at Shanelle.Mdaka@rsmza.co.za. Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
 
