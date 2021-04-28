RSM SA
We are currently looking for a Caseware Template Author for our Johannesburg office. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.
To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Shanelle Mdaka at Shanelle.Mdaka@rsmza.co.za. Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Develop and maintain the RSM firm templates
- Deploy updates on software
- Receive requests for file preparation and review the input for accuracy and completeness
- Prepare working paper files using CaseWare Working Papers
- Provide technical support / assistance to users of CaseWare as and when required
- Application of audit knowledge to product design and review
- Review both your work and others’ for accuracy and completeness
- Question and critically assess the effectiveness of current template development methods and principles and provide suggestions for improvements
- Take requirements and break them down into actionable tasks
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Completed Training Contract
- Adequate practical experience in CaseWare, CaseView and RSM Orb / Audit International
- Intermediate to advanced Excel skills
- CaseWare firm champion or similar experience
- Accounting degree / diploma
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Self-motivated
- Technically inclined
- Time management skills
- Good interpersonal skills
- Proactive
- Ability to take initiative
- Organised and systematic
- Attention to detail
- Collaborative team player
- Problem identifying
- Problem-solving skills
- Sense of responsibility and ownership of customisation done
CONTACT US
