CASEWARE TEMPLATE AUTHOR

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES​

Develop and maintain the RSM firm templates

Deploy updates on software

Receive requests for file preparation and review the input for accuracy and completeness

Prepare working paper files using CaseWare Working Papers

Provide technical support / assistance to users of CaseWare as and when required

Application of audit knowledge to product design and review

Review both your work and others’ for accuracy and completeness

Question and critically assess the effectiveness of current template development methods and principles and provide suggestions for improvements

Take requirements and break them down into actionable tasks

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE​

Completed Training Contract

Adequate practical experience in CaseWare, CaseView and RSM Orb / Audit International

Intermediate to advanced Excel skills

CaseWare firm champion or similar experience

Accounting degree / diploma

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES​

Self-motivated

Technically inclined

Time management skills

Good interpersonal skills

Proactive

Ability to take initiative

Organised and systematic

Attention to detail

Collaborative team player

Problem identifying

Problem-solving skills

Sense of responsibility and ownership of customisation done

CONTACT US​

