Cloud Support Engineer (Developer and Mobile Services)

AWS-Capetown
AWS Cape Town Representative
Company Rep
- Joined
- Aug 2, 2016
- Messages
- 31
Hi Guys...
I am a long time active formite but I am posting these with an alt so others can also use the account if needed from our side and as recommended by the MyBB team.
We are expanding at a very exciting rate here in Capetown and are looking for Cloud Support Engineers to support our customers around the world. We also have positions for Software Development Engineers, I will add listings for these later but if you are interested send me a PM and I can get you started.
I will be posting separate listings for each position so you can get all the info for the area that interests you. I can unfortunately not post salaries as they will vary quite a bit, but let me assure you they are decent and there are many other benefits to working at Amazon.
If these positions interest you have a look at the web link or drop me PM. I will address common question with comments to these listing if needed.
Thanks!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
DESCRIPTION
Internet of Things, Serverless Computing, Mobile Development, Game Development…
For us at AWS Premium Support, that means IoT, Lambda, Mobile Hub, Lumberyard. These are some of the services that we help our customers use to their maximum potential.
Members of the AWS Support team, are at the forefront of Cloud technologies, interacting with the full breadth of AWS services. They are surrounded by people that are wickedly smart, fanatical about cloud computing, and believe that world class support is critical to customer success.
AWS Support provides technical support to a wide range of customers as they build mission-critical applications on top of AWS services. The team is globally distributed, working under a follow-the-sun model and is growing rapidly.
Amazon was recently voted #5 most admired company in the US, #1 most innovative, and #1 in Customer Service. Amazon’s technology business has a history and tradition of leading the world in Web-related technologies and services. Now, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) you have the chance to help individuals and businesses take their computing infrastructures and applications into the Cloud.
Are you ready to make a difference and help our customers to make the most of AWS Developer and Mobile services? If reading this has ignited the passion for tech and cloud in you, read on.
Every day will bring new and exciting challenges on the job while you:
· Learn and use groundbreaking technologies
· Apply advanced troubleshooting techniques to provide unique solutions to our customers' individual needs
· Interact with leading technologists around the world
· Work directly with Amazon Web Service architects to help reproduce and resolve customer issues
· Leverage your experience to provide feedback to internal AWS teams on how to improve our services
· Drive customer communication during critical events
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
· Some Linux or Windows system administrator skills
· Experience with web-based applications and HTTP
· Knowledge of client/server and distributed systems architectures
· Experience scripting or developing in at least one of the following languages
- Python
- Ruby
- PHP
- Java
-.NET (C#)
- JavaScript
- iOS (Objective-C / Swift)
· Excellent oral and written communication skills
· Customer service experience / strong customer focus
· Strong multi-tasking skills
· Strong analysis and troubleshooting skills and experience
· Self-starter who is excited about learning new technologies on a daily basis
· Open to working 1 weekend day as part of an offset 5 day week (Sun-Thur or Tues-Sat)
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
· Experience developing against and working with REST API based services
· Prior working experience with AWS
· Experience with Cloud architecture patterns and distributed computing concepts
· Exposure to Mobile application development (iOS / Android)
· Messaging and Queueing experience
· Detailed knowledge of networking protocols: DNS, HTTP, SSL, SMTP, TCP
· Exposure to security concepts / best practices
· Experience with iperf, MTR, traceroute, dig
· Experience managing full application stacks from the OS up through custom applications
https://www.amazon.jobs/en/jobs/430358
I am a long time active formite but I am posting these with an alt so others can also use the account if needed from our side and as recommended by the MyBB team.
We are expanding at a very exciting rate here in Capetown and are looking for Cloud Support Engineers to support our customers around the world. We also have positions for Software Development Engineers, I will add listings for these later but if you are interested send me a PM and I can get you started.
I will be posting separate listings for each position so you can get all the info for the area that interests you. I can unfortunately not post salaries as they will vary quite a bit, but let me assure you they are decent and there are many other benefits to working at Amazon.
If these positions interest you have a look at the web link or drop me PM. I will address common question with comments to these listing if needed.
Thanks!
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
DESCRIPTION
Internet of Things, Serverless Computing, Mobile Development, Game Development…
For us at AWS Premium Support, that means IoT, Lambda, Mobile Hub, Lumberyard. These are some of the services that we help our customers use to their maximum potential.
Members of the AWS Support team, are at the forefront of Cloud technologies, interacting with the full breadth of AWS services. They are surrounded by people that are wickedly smart, fanatical about cloud computing, and believe that world class support is critical to customer success.
AWS Support provides technical support to a wide range of customers as they build mission-critical applications on top of AWS services. The team is globally distributed, working under a follow-the-sun model and is growing rapidly.
Amazon was recently voted #5 most admired company in the US, #1 most innovative, and #1 in Customer Service. Amazon’s technology business has a history and tradition of leading the world in Web-related technologies and services. Now, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) you have the chance to help individuals and businesses take their computing infrastructures and applications into the Cloud.
Are you ready to make a difference and help our customers to make the most of AWS Developer and Mobile services? If reading this has ignited the passion for tech and cloud in you, read on.
Every day will bring new and exciting challenges on the job while you:
· Learn and use groundbreaking technologies
· Apply advanced troubleshooting techniques to provide unique solutions to our customers' individual needs
· Interact with leading technologists around the world
· Work directly with Amazon Web Service architects to help reproduce and resolve customer issues
· Leverage your experience to provide feedback to internal AWS teams on how to improve our services
· Drive customer communication during critical events
BASIC QUALIFICATIONS
· Some Linux or Windows system administrator skills
· Experience with web-based applications and HTTP
· Knowledge of client/server and distributed systems architectures
· Experience scripting or developing in at least one of the following languages
- Python
- Ruby
- PHP
- Java
-.NET (C#)
- JavaScript
- iOS (Objective-C / Swift)
· Excellent oral and written communication skills
· Customer service experience / strong customer focus
· Strong multi-tasking skills
· Strong analysis and troubleshooting skills and experience
· Self-starter who is excited about learning new technologies on a daily basis
· Open to working 1 weekend day as part of an offset 5 day week (Sun-Thur or Tues-Sat)
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS
· Experience developing against and working with REST API based services
· Prior working experience with AWS
· Experience with Cloud architecture patterns and distributed computing concepts
· Exposure to Mobile application development (iOS / Android)
· Messaging and Queueing experience
· Detailed knowledge of networking protocols: DNS, HTTP, SSL, SMTP, TCP
· Exposure to security concepts / best practices
· Experience with iperf, MTR, traceroute, dig
· Experience managing full application stacks from the OS up through custom applications
https://www.amazon.jobs/en/jobs/430358