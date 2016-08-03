Cloud Support Engineer (Developer and Mobile Services)

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Internet of Things, Serverless Computing, Mobile Development, Game Development…For us at AWS Premium Support, that means IoT, Lambda, Mobile Hub, Lumberyard. These are some of the services that we help our customers use to their maximum potential.Members of the AWS Support team, are at the forefront of Cloud technologies, interacting with the full breadth of AWS services. They are surrounded by people that are wickedly smart, fanatical about cloud computing, and believe that world class support is critical to customer success.AWS Support provides technical support to a wide range of customers as they build mission-critical applications on top of AWS services. The team is globally distributed, working under a follow-the-sun model and is growing rapidly.Amazon was recently voted #5 most admired company in the US, #1 most innovative, and #1 in Customer Service. Amazon’s technology business has a history and tradition of leading the world in Web-related technologies and services. Now, with Amazon Web Services (AWS) you have the chance to help individuals and businesses take their computing infrastructures and applications into the Cloud.Are you ready to make a difference and help our customers to make the most of AWS Developer and Mobile services? If reading this has ignited the passion for tech and cloud in you, read on.Every day will bring new and exciting challenges on the job while you:· Learn and use groundbreaking technologies· Apply advanced troubleshooting techniques to provide unique solutions to our customers' individual needs· Interact with leading technologists around the world· Work directly with Amazon Web Service architects to help reproduce and resolve customer issues· Leverage your experience to provide feedback to internal AWS teams on how to improve our services· Drive customer communication during critical events· Some Linux or Windows system administrator skills· Experience with web-based applications and HTTP· Knowledge of client/server and distributed systems architectures· Experience scripting or developing in at least one of the following languages- Python- Ruby- PHP- Java-.NET (C#)- JavaScript- iOS (Objective-C / Swift)· Excellent oral and written communication skills· Customer service experience / strong customer focus· Strong multi-tasking skills· Strong analysis and troubleshooting skills and experience· Self-starter who is excited about learning new technologies on a daily basis· Open to working 1 weekend day as part of an offset 5 day week (Sun-Thur or Tues-Sat)· Experience developing against and working with REST API based services· Prior working experience with AWS· Experience with Cloud architecture patterns and distributed computing concepts· Exposure to Mobile application development (iOS / Android)· Messaging and Queueing experience· Detailed knowledge of networking protocols: DNS, HTTP, SSL, SMTP, TCP· Exposure to security concepts / best practices· Experience with iperf, MTR, traceroute, dig· Experience managing full application stacks from the OS up through custom applications