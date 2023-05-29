Commcare and web developer - work from home

Design and develop CommCare case management and data entry forms including but not limited to registration, follow up, closure, and surveys

Design and develop CommCare lookup tables to meet project requirements

Experience finding the root cause of data errors and performance issues

Review and design appropriate workflow to meet project requirements

Provide input on how to structure forms and questions

Upon completion of the build, conduct and/or support testing of the system to ensure the design, functions, workflow, and logic of the questions and forms are working as intended

Collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team

Write scalable code for Django/Python OR .NET framework web and console software applications

Review and debug applications

Deploy functional web and console applications

Write software and application technical documentation and operating procedures

Support design and development of ETL code to move data from CommCare to a data mart using CommCare API.

Support design of reports and visualizations in Power BI

5+ years’ experience with C# .Net MVC OR Django / Python

Proficient in MS SQL

Experience with version control and code management (Git, Github or Devops)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Direct experience working on mobile app development using CommCare platform

Experience with workflow within the mobile app

Understanding of XForms, XML ad JSON

Ability to use advanced xPath functions to pull out case data and reference lookup tables data

Advanced form building knowledge with case management (linking parent and child case data)

Ability to make use of Commcare HQ APIs

Understanding of working with Commcare form data

Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a women-owned consulting firm specializing in web applications, data warehousing and data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative software developer with CommCare experience to join our distributed team.ImmediateFull-time contract, 8-hour work day: Your home officeProject Balance’s CommCare practice continues to grow. Using CommCare’s web application building blocks, we build robust data capture solutions. These solutions also include adjunct data management features such as python applications for loading look up tables into CommCare and ETL and data relational database features for comprehensive data cleaning, reporting and dashboard display outside of CommCare-HQ.Your role will focus primarily on the development and deployment of CommCare data entry solutions and the development of data management and reporting supporting systems. There may be some travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.