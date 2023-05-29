Commcare and web developer - work from home

Project_Balance
Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a women-owned consulting firm specializing in web applications, data warehousing and data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative software developer with CommCare experience to join our distributed team.
Start Date: Immediate
Hours: Full-time contract, 8-hour work day
Work location : Your home office
Project Balance’s CommCare practice continues to grow. Using CommCare’s web application building blocks, we build robust data capture solutions. These solutions also include adjunct data management features such as python applications for loading look up tables into CommCare and ETL and data relational database features for comprehensive data cleaning, reporting and dashboard display outside of CommCare-HQ.
Your role will focus primarily on the development and deployment of CommCare data entry solutions and the development of data management and reporting supporting systems. There may be some travel to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
What You Will Be Doing
CommCare development and configuration
Developer Experience
- Design and develop CommCare case management and data entry forms including but not limited to registration, follow up, closure, and surveys
- Design and develop CommCare lookup tables to meet project requirements
- Experience finding the root cause of data errors and performance issues
- Review and design appropriate workflow to meet project requirements
- Provide input on how to structure forms and questions
- Upon completion of the build, conduct and/or support testing of the system to ensure the design, functions, workflow, and logic of the questions and forms are working as intended
- Collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team
- Write scalable code for Django/Python OR .NET framework web and console software applications
- Review and debug applications
- Deploy functional web and console applications
- Write software and application technical documentation and operating procedures
- Support design and development of ETL code to move data from CommCare to a data mart using CommCare API.
- Support design of reports and visualizations in Power BI
- 5+ years’ experience with C# .Net MVC OR Django / Python
- Proficient in MS SQL
- Experience with version control and code management (Git, Github or Devops)
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Direct experience working on mobile app development using CommCare platform
- Experience with workflow within the mobile app
- Understanding of XForms, XML ad JSON
- Ability to use advanced xPath functions to pull out case data and reference lookup tables data
- Advanced form building knowledge with case management (linking parent and child case data)
- Ability to make use of Commcare HQ APIs
- Understanding of working with Commcare form data