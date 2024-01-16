Commcare developer - full time or part time role

Project Balance is looking for a Commcare developer. The role would include:
  • Design, implementation and maintenance of CommCare applications
  • Enhance and maintain existing CommCare applications
  • Write technical specifications
  • Perform unit and integration testing of CommCare with applications the at use data collected through CommCare
  • Lead user accepting testing with the client to test CommCare forms in the office and in the field
  • Train technical and end users on aspects of software developer and CommCare applications
  • Collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team
  • Write software and application technical documentation and operating procedures
We are considering full time and part time consultants for this role. Ideally the candidate will be based in Ethiopia, but remote work from home / your home office for the right candidate is definitely an option.

Please send your updated resume to careers@projectbalance.com
 
