Commcare developer - full time or part time role

Project Balance is looking for a Commcare developer. The role would include:
Please send your updated resume to careers@projectbalance.com
- Design, implementation and maintenance of CommCare applications
- Enhance and maintain existing CommCare applications
- Write technical specifications
- Perform unit and integration testing of CommCare with applications the at use data collected through CommCare
- Lead user accepting testing with the client to test CommCare forms in the office and in the field
- Train technical and end users on aspects of software developer and CommCare applications
- Collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team
- Write software and application technical documentation and operating procedures
