Good day everyone



I think I need some advice(s) from the experienced campaigners. I am currently a student at UNISA, majoring in Computer Science and Applied Mathematics and this is my first year.

My main goal is to get into Machine Learning/Data Science. I know doing some Statistics will help me get closer to my goals so I'll have to take some electives. The problem that I'm facing though is that I want to get into the industry as far as possible. I try to push myself everyday but I feel that I don't have any direction. I'm self-learning Python and MySQL. For academic purposes I use C++ and Octave/Matlab. I try to familiarize myself with a lot of Python libraries but I do not think what I'm doing is good enough.



I guess my question is how to I approach this journey that I find myself embarking on? It is the path that I've chosen to go but things are not so clear at the moment. I am not too picky about what opportunity I get at the moment because all I'm looking for is to get into the industry and hence I also learn Django.



What I have noticed about opportunities that are out there is that they tend to ask for Java, Javascript, C#, R, etc. I guess I have to do a personal project to make myself relevant to the market and I don't have any in mind at the moment. And also; how to I include Python libraries on my CV?

I feel that I actually do have enough time on daily basis to focus on me but I don't manage it well.



I really appreciate your inputs



Thank you