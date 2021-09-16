Contract website, app and application developers for offshore work

We are seeking to offer services to interested clients in the UK and abroad using a team of local SA developers in all disciplines.



Work will initially be on a contract basis paid per hour or project with key deliverables for each projects, etc.



Developers in WordPress, HTML, CSS, iOS and Android app development tools, SEO and other web base disciplines would be ideal. We could consider other areas if there is a need from clients but please contact us with your particular area of interest so that we can assess the relevance. Part time or evening work may be considered.



Ideally we are seeking experience and independent developers but other alternatives may be considered, so please get in touch. There are a few projects currently requiring to be completed so please get in touch by responding to this message for contact details.