Copywriter - George - Studio 29 If you are an articulate, creative, enthusiastic mid/snr copywriter looking to join a young and innovative team in George, on the magnificent Garden Route, then read on. The successful applicant must be willing to push the boundaries and experiment with new ways of projecting our clients’ voice...

If you are an articulate, creative, enthusiastic mid/snr copywriter looking to join a young and innovative team in George, on the magnificent Garden Route, then read on.The successful applicant must be willing to push the boundaries and experiment with new ways of projecting our clients’ voice across the digital space. They are a hard-working, fun and committed team who love what they do. If you have a can-do-attitude and have no fear of taking responsibility or using initiative, then this might just be your dream job.Manage, draft, design, edit and standardize all forms of digital communications, including social media posts, blogs and website copy. Help to refine and articulate content strategy.If you are keen...Follow the link to apply