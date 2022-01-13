CRM Helpdesk Position - Interworks Wireless Solutions

About the Employer​

Positions at Interworks​

Wireless networking and infrastructure path Network engineering and client solution development

Responsibilities - CRM Helpdesk Position​

Remuneration - CRM Helpdesk Position​

Qualification process​

Phase 1 - The prequalification and first interview Record and submit a 5-10min video telling us about your interests, your work experience, and demonstrating a technical skill that you believe would translate well into a career. Your application will be reviewed and qualifying candidates with be interviewed

Phase 2 - Competence testing and second interview. Candidates are expected to provide at least 2 references, that will be contacted by Interworks to discuss your previous work experience. Selected candidates will undergo competence testing, where you will be expected to demonstrate skills related to your possible employment at Interworks. Competence testing may include: Basic aptitude and knowledge. Client facing business writing. Equipment configuration. Remote troubleshooting. Researching and explaining an Interworks solution to a typical client query.



Beneficial qualifications and experience​

Helpdesk and/or client-facing assistance IT equipment installation and configuration Networking Understanding of basic power and electrical systems Mikrotik or Ubiquiti certifications

​

Work location, travel, remote and hybrid work​

The Interworks office is based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town

Employees will be expected to have their own transport and drivers' licence to get to work.

Employees are expected to travel on-site with company transport, or in rare situations with their own transport. Travel reimbursement will be provided in the latter case.

When operationally practical, limited work from home facilities can be extended on a case-by-case basis.

How to apply​

Interworks Wireless Solutions is a niche ISP providing premium fibre, wireless and networking infrastructure solutions for small to medium businesses. Interworks is seeking to grow its team to support the growth of the business.Interworks offers two main career pathsDepending on qualifications and experience, new employees usually start in the CRM helpdesk. This provides them with diverse exposure and experience to many aspects of the business before further developing into a specialization.It is expected that you will be reliable, punctual, trustworthy and always professional. Applicants will be expected to demonstrate and provide examples/testimonials in this regard.At Interworks, the 1st tier of client support is expected to provide a wide range of assistance to clients, ranging from basic technical support, account queries, administrative and client signup support.This is done both to provide clients with a better experience and to provide a more diverse work environment for employees.The CRM helpdesk also assists the installations team, with activities like client installation, infrastructure maintenance and on-site callouts.Every person at Interworks is expected to make contributions to documentation, standard operating procedures and provide informal training to co-workers as and when required.Starting packages are in the R10k-R15k (Gross before deductions) range, depending on qualifications and experience.Employees are generally expected to start at R10k per month for the 3-month probationary period. After which the salary will increase to R12k.An additional incentive of R1k-R3k is available for demonstrating good performance in their area of responsibility and value added to Interworks.Additional incentives and bonuses are available at the discretion of Interworks based on both personal and business performance.Submit a link to your application video along with your CV to the following online form.