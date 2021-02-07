Customer Experience Agent

momentplease
Digital Care. Provides specialised services to companies. Currently 35 agents including Project Managers, Collections Agents, Tech Support and Customer Service Agents.
Position Summary:
We are looking for motivated, energetic individuals that is tech savvy to provide excellent customer service in the ISP space.
Provide customers with support for internet connectivity problems, router configuration and billing queries via Live Chat. The operation is active 15 Hours a day, 7 days a week. Shift work that includes weekends and public holidays. Work from home.
Requirements:
Personal Skills
- Agents should be dynamic self-starters, take responsibility and be resilient
- Problem solving skills - essential
- Clear communication skills
- Typing skills would be advantageous
- Basic PC skills, Microsoft and technical knowledge - essential
- Customer service experience would be an advantage
- Basic training on systems and portals will be provided. Self-study will be essential. An ability to figure things out as you g
- Own computer. Core i3 Processor, sufficient RAM with Windows 10
- Own stable internet for the first month. There after, FLTE and desktop phone will be supplied
Qualifications:
Grade 12 / Matric
Salary:
Paid on a per query resolved basis.
Average R12 000 + per month
Application process:
Recommended:
Fill out the form by clicking the link https://lnkd.in/dzrFrPx
Alternatively send your CV to
recruitment@digitalcare.co.za