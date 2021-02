Customer Experience Agent

Agents should be dynamic self-starters, take responsibility and be resilient

Problem solving skills - essential

Clear communication skills

Typing skills would be advantageous

Basic PC skills, Microsoft and technical knowledge - essential

Customer service experience would be an advantage

Basic training on systems and portals will be provided. Self-study will be essential. An ability to figure things out as you g

Own computer. Core i3 Processor, sufficient RAM with Windows 10

Own stable internet for the first month. There after, FLTE and desktop phone will be supplied

Digital Care. Provides specialised services to companies. Currently 35 agents including Project Managers, Collections Agents, Tech Support and Customer Service Agents.We are looking for motivated, energetic individuals that is tech savvy to provide excellent customer service in the ISP space.Provide customers with support for internet connectivity problems, router configuration and billing queries via Live Chat. The operation is active 15 Hours a day, 7 days a week. Shift work that includes weekends and public holidays. Work from home.Personal SkillsTechnical skillsEquipmentAble to start on short noticeGrade 12 / MatricPaid on a per query resolved basis.Average R12 000 + per monthRecommended:Fill out the form by clicking the link https://lnkd.in/dzrFrPx Alternatively send your CV to