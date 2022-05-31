Customer Support Specialist _ Fully Remote

We are looking for a Customer Support Specialist to assist our customers with technical problems when using our products and services.
Customer Support Specialist's responsibilities include resolving customer queries, recommending solutions, and guiding product users through features and functionalities. To be successful in this role, you should be an excellent communicator who’s able to earn our clients’ trust, know your way around software, know how a gym or studio operates, and be proactive in providing solutions.
You will help establish our reputation as a company that offers excellent customer support during all sales and after-sales procedures.
Why join the KRS team:
KRS has provided its clients with quality software since 1987. We have been practicing agile methodologies for over a decade, with a strong focus on XP practices for the developers, and Scrum practices for team growth, visibility and process support. Our Agile team is a passionate group of servant leaders supporting high-performing teams. We are committed to quality software, lifelong learning and continuous improvement.
The domain and background:
KRS Club's flagship product is Itensity Online, the fast-growing web-based Club management system in use by over 500 gyms in 6 countries. Itensity provides fully automated Debit Orders, online bookings, leads management, Contract management, and online Signing, and so much more to make the clubs as efficient as possible.
Support Specialist Responsibilities:
- Resolution of tickets on JIRA
- Collaborating with team members in an Agile environment
- Assisting with testing of new releases and features
- Customer training
- General customer support
Who we’re looking for:
Someone with:
Prior experience in customer support, application support, or a similar role.
Understanding business administration.
The ability to function in an Agile environment
Problem Analysis and Problem Solving.
Excellent interpersonal skills.
Good written and verbal communication.
Desire to be a part of a team and work in a collaborative environment.
JIRA Navigation and knowledge - advantageous
Access Control knowledge - advantageous
Experience with gym applications - advantageous
Able to work fully remote and have a solid, reliable internet connection.
Someone who has the ability to:
- foster and maintain a collaborative team dynamic
- solve problems with the team and think critically
- communicate clearly, both by speaking directly and writing concisely
- learn quickly and adapt to the environment
- provide support to the team
Certification and Experience required:
Proven experience in a customer-facing or fitness environment.
The Job Offer:
The role is available immediately: salary of R10,000-R15,000 depending on experience, plus Internet allowance.
We will offer the successful candidate a 3-month contract with the option to become permanent if they meet our requirements and they are happy to work for us, of course.
Advantageous:
Gym knowledge
A degree/diploma
EE/AA Candidate
Cape Town-based
If you are successful in the screening process, we will invite you to write our logic test. If you do not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Email: jobs@krs.co.za