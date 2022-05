Customer Support Specialist _ Fully Remote

Resolution of tickets on JIRA

Collaborating with team members in an Agile environment

Assisting with testing of new releases and features

Customer training

General customer support

foster and maintain a collaborative team dynamic

solve problems with the team and think critically

communicate clearly, both by speaking directly and writing concisely

learn quickly and adapt to the environment

provide support to the team

We are looking for a Customer Support Specialist to assist our customers with technical problems when using our products and services.Customer Support Specialist's responsibilities include resolving customer queries, recommending solutions, and guiding product users through features and functionalities. To be successful in this role, you should be an excellent communicator who’s able to earn our clients’ trust, know your way around software, know how a gym or studio operates, and be proactive in providing solutions.You will help establish our reputation as a company that offers excellent customer support during all sales and after-sales procedures.KRS has provided its clients with quality software since 1987. We have been practicing agile methodologies for over a decade, with a strong focus on XP practices for the developers, and Scrum practices for team growth, visibility and process support. Our Agile team is a passionate group of servant leaders supporting high-performing teams. We are committed to quality software, lifelong learning and continuous improvement.KRS Club's flagship product is Itensity Online, the fast-growing web-based Club management system in use by over 500 gyms in 6 countries. Itensity provides fully automated Debit Orders, online bookings, leads management, Contract management, and online Signing, and so much more to make the clubs as efficient as possible.Someone with:Prior experience in customer support, application support, or a similar role.Understanding business administration.The ability to function in an Agile environmentProblem Analysis and Problem Solving.Excellent interpersonal skills.Good written and verbal communication.Desire to be a part of a team and work in a collaborative environment.JIRA Navigation and knowledge -Access Control knowledge -Experience with gym applications -Able to work fully remote and have a solid, reliable internet connection.Someone who has the ability to:Proven experience in a customer-facing or fitness environment.The role is available immediately: salary of R10,000-R15,000 depending on experience, plus Internet allowance.We will offer the successful candidate a 3-month contract with the option to become permanent if they meet our requirements and they are happy to work for us, of course.Advantageous:Gym knowledgeA degree/diplomaEE/AA CandidateCape Town-basedIf you are successful in the screening process, we will invite you to write our logic test. If you do not hear from us within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.Email: jobs@krs.co.za