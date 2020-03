ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Access, import and prepare client data in preparation for audit data analytics.

Design, develop and execute computer assisted audit techniques (CAATS) in data analytical software

Supporting external auditors with the interpretation of CAATS.

Implement data analysis solutions at consulting clients.

Research and development on latest data analytical tools and methodologies.

Use data, statistical models and research to detect trends.

Design and develop dashboards to present trends and data analytical results.

Assist in the development of excel models to help auditors and consulting clients implement data analytical solutions .

Develop and present ad-hoc/ weekly reports.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Bcom Accounting degree and completed articles (SAICA) is an advantage.

CISA or CIA qualification is an advantage.

3 years’ experience in the environment of data analytics.

Interest in database architecture.

Solid external or internal audit knowledge.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Excellent written and verbal communication in English.

Attention to detail i.e. accuracy essential.

High energy level.

Good judgment.

Excellent teamwork, interpersonal skills and communication skills.

Ability to prioritise.

Eager to learn.

Natural affinity for IT and interest in technology.

Highly advanced Microsoft Excel skills.

Experience in using data analytical software such as Arbutus, ACL, IDEA, SQL etc.

CONTACT US

We are currently looking for a Data Analyst for our Johannesburg office. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Phelokazi Nyangane at Phelokazi.Nyangane@rsmza.co.za . Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.