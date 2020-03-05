RSM SA
We are currently looking for a Data Analyst for our Johannesburg office. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Access, import and prepare client data in preparation for audit data analytics.
- Design, develop and execute computer assisted audit techniques (CAATS) in data analytical software
- Supporting external auditors with the interpretation of CAATS.
- Implement data analysis solutions at consulting clients.
- Research and development on latest data analytical tools and methodologies.
- Use data, statistical models and research to detect trends.
- Design and develop dashboards to present trends and data analytical results.
- Assist in the development of excel models to help auditors and consulting clients implement data analytical solutions .
- Develop and present ad-hoc/ weekly reports.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
- Bcom Accounting degree and completed articles (SAICA) is an advantage.
- CISA or CIA qualification is an advantage.
- 3 years’ experience in the environment of data analytics.
- Interest in database architecture.
- Solid external or internal audit knowledge.
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
- Excellent written and verbal communication in English.
- Attention to detail i.e. accuracy essential.
- High energy level.
- Good judgment.
- Excellent teamwork, interpersonal skills and communication skills.
- Ability to prioritise.
- Eager to learn.
- Natural affinity for IT and interest in technology.
- Highly advanced Microsoft Excel skills.
- Experience in using data analytical software such as Arbutus, ACL, IDEA, SQL etc.
CONTACT US
To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Phelokazi Nyangane at Phelokazi.Nyangane@rsmza.co.za. Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.