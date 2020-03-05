DATA ANALYST

RSM SA

RSM SA

New Member
Joined
Jun 6, 2019
Messages
3
We are currently looking for a Data Analyst for our Johannesburg office. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Access, import and prepare client data in preparation for audit data analytics.
  • Design, develop and execute computer assisted audit techniques (CAATS) in data analytical software
  • Supporting external auditors with the interpretation of CAATS.
  • Implement data analysis solutions at consulting clients.
  • Research and development on latest data analytical tools and methodologies.
  • Use data, statistical models and research to detect trends.
  • Design and develop dashboards to present trends and data analytical results.
  • Assist in the development of excel models to help auditors and consulting clients implement data analytical solutions .
  • Develop and present ad-hoc/ weekly reports.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

  • Bcom Accounting degree and completed articles (SAICA) is an advantage.
  • CISA or CIA qualification is an advantage.
  • 3 years’ experience in the environment of data analytics.
  • Interest in database architecture.
  • Solid external or internal audit knowledge.

SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES

  • Ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication in English.
  • Attention to detail i.e. accuracy essential.
  • High energy level.
  • Good judgment.
  • Excellent teamwork, interpersonal skills and communication skills.
  • Ability to prioritise.
  • Eager to learn.
  • Natural affinity for IT and interest in technology.
  • Highly advanced Microsoft Excel skills.
  • Experience in using data analytical software such as Arbutus, ACL, IDEA, SQL etc.

CONTACT US

To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Phelokazi Nyangane at Phelokazi.Nyangane@rsmza.co.za. Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top