Data Migration Developer | Remote (WFH) | R45 - 60k NEG (JB408)

Significant experience using current versions of C# and .net core

Demonstrable understanding of object-oriented design

Knowledge of Entity Framework and Microsoft T-SQL

Experience using JavaScript

Development of REST-based services

Demonstrable understanding of test-driven design, especially unit testing in a .NET environment

Identify performance bottlenecks and propose solutions

Previous data migration experience

Experience of Kafka

Knowledge of containerisation using Docker

Experience using Azure, especially using data factory, messaging and event technologies

Solid understanding of current web technologies and trends

Experience of writing automated tests for example in Postman

Working within an Agile /Scrum Environment

Familiarity with CI/CD tools

Financial Services with pensions experience would be advantageous

An interest in data science

Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day.

Migration from multiple data sources

Migration planning, analysis, design and delivery

Migration execution

Mentoring Junior developer when required.

Kontak IT Recruitment Agency is currently sourcing and recruiting for a Data Migration Developer. This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work years ago and has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services.With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.As the Data Migration Developer, you would report into the Quality Assurance Manager. We are looking for individuals who are able to onboard and add value to the complex Data Migration Projects and challenges working with multiple data sources.Minimum RequirementsDesired Skills and ExperienceDutiesTo apply please visit https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/fmuswb or email your CV to fmuswb@apply.simplify.hr