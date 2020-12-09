Data Migration Developer | Remote (WFH) | R45 - 60k NEG (JB408)

WhiteRaven
Kontak IT Recruitment Agency is currently sourcing and recruiting for a Data Migration Developer. This UK & EU based company has embraced remote work years ago and has staff globally who work within their Projects, Sprint Teams and Fully Managed Services.
With core values set in providing a supportive, learning environment where individuals are accountable in a goal-orientated team. The company is made up of genuinely nice people, who strive to not only make their company a great place to work but also give back to the community.
As the Data Migration Developer, you would report into the Quality Assurance Manager. We are looking for individuals who are able to onboard and add value to the complex Data Migration Projects and challenges working with multiple data sources.
Minimum Requirements
- Significant experience using current versions of C# and .net core
- Demonstrable understanding of object-oriented design
- Knowledge of Entity Framework and Microsoft T-SQL
- Experience using JavaScript
- Development of REST-based services
- Demonstrable understanding of test-driven design, especially unit testing in a .NET environment
- Identify performance bottlenecks and propose solutions
- Previous data migration experience
- Experience of Kafka
- Knowledge of containerisation using Docker
- Experience using Azure, especially using data factory, messaging and event technologies
- Solid understanding of current web technologies and trends
- Experience of writing automated tests for example in Postman
- Working within an Agile /Scrum Environment
- Familiarity with CI/CD tools
- Financial Services with pensions experience would be advantageous
- An interest in data science
- Availability for meetings with project teams and co-workers as and when needed during the working day.
- Migration from multiple data sources
- Migration planning, analysis, design and delivery
- Migration execution
- Mentoring Junior developer when required.