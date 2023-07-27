Data Modeler and ETL Developer - Work from home

Project_Balance
Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a consulting firm specializing in web applications, data warehousing and data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative full stack .Net developer that can work well with a distributed team.
Please send your resume to: careers@projectbalance.com
- Critically analyze business requirements and architect and implement design flows and data integration
- Develop data warehouse models and lineage documentation which will be used by ETL developers to build out the data warehouse
- Produce technical/architectural specification and design/technical documents
- Design and create ETL/ELT scripts for data warehouse and reporting tables
- Implement stored procedures and effectively query databases
- Design and program data quality and exception reports
- Participate in defining and optimizing software development process and best practices
- Identify and test for defects and bottlenecks in the ETL solution to ensure high performance and no data quality concerns
- Provide support and fix ETL/ELT issues
- Experience with data modeling and lineage documentation
- Knowledge of dimensional data modeling techniques and concepts such as Kimball, Inmon
- Strong knowledge of data warehouse architecture techniques such as EDW, ODS, DM, ROLAP and MOLAP
- Understanding and coding of concepts such as incremental load, slowing changing dimension types
- Experience writing complex SQL scripts used for ETL development or testing
- 1+ years’ experience in Azure SQL Data Warehouse and related technologies (e.g. Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure Databricks, etc.)
- Experience with SSIS or Talend and SQL Server; ability to deploy to and debug a production SSIS environment. XML experience
- 5+ years’ experience in data warehousing architecture and design
- 5+ years’ experience development of ETL
- In-depth knowledge of systems architecture, distributed development, web-services
- Extensive experience troubleshooting and solving complex technical problems
- Good communication skills and previous experience managing a team a plus
- Experience with tuning databases for optimal performance
Please send your resume to: careers@projectbalance.com