Data Modeler and ETL Developer - Work from home

Critically analyze business requirements and architect and implement design flows and data integration

Develop data warehouse models and lineage documentation which will be used by ETL developers to build out the data warehouse

Produce technical/architectural specification and design/technical documents

Design and create ETL/ELT scripts for data warehouse and reporting tables

Implement stored procedures and effectively query databases

Design and program data quality and exception reports

Participate in defining and optimizing software development process and best practices

Identify and test for defects and bottlenecks in the ETL solution to ensure high performance and no data quality concerns

Provide support and fix ETL/ELT issues

Experience with data modeling and lineage documentation

Knowledge of dimensional data modeling techniques and concepts such as Kimball, Inmon

Strong knowledge of data warehouse architecture techniques such as EDW, ODS, DM, ROLAP and MOLAP

Understanding and coding of concepts such as incremental load, slowing changing dimension types

Experience writing complex SQL scripts used for ETL development or testing

1+ years’ experience in Azure SQL Data Warehouse and related technologies (e.g. Azure Data Factory, Azure Data Lake, Azure Databricks, etc.)

Experience with SSIS or Talend and SQL Server; ability to deploy to and debug a production SSIS environment. XML experience

5+ years’ experience in data warehousing architecture and design

5+ years’ experience development of ETL

In-depth knowledge of systems architecture, distributed development, web-services

Extensive experience troubleshooting and solving complex technical problems

Good communication skills and previous experience managing a team a plus

Experience with tuning databases for optimal performance

Based in Austin, TX, Project Balance is a consulting firm specializing in web applications, data warehousing and data visualizations. Project Balance is growing and we are looking for a skilled and creative full stack .Net developer that can work well with a distributed team.Immediate / ASAPFull-time contract, 8-hour work day, 5 days a week. 20 days annual leave + public holidays: Your home office: USD $50 000 + per annum depending on experience. Can be ZAR or USD based.Work with subject matter experts to understand underlying business processes and data reporting needsWe work with a diverse set of international clients in the public and private sector. We're a relatively small but growing team of software architects, developers and data warehouse experts. We develop bespoke systems and design solutions for system integration. In addition to working on existing systems, you will have the opportunity to play a meaningful role in the design of new solutions.