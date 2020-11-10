Database Registration - Remote Work Opportunities

WhiteRaven
Recruitment Link
Company Rep
- Joined
- May 25, 2015
- Messages
- 377
Having placed candidates who live in South Africa and work for organisations in Australia and the UK, I believe that there is a significant amount of opportunity for individuals in the IT space to work remotely on a full-time basis and embrace a Digital-Nomad lifestyle.
Over the next few months, I will be actively growing our client base with organisations that support remote working, both locally and internationally.
My approach to this with you would be to receive your information, set up an online meeting and gain insight into the parameters in which you would consider a remote role, understand your skills and career growth aspirations.
If you are happy to share your CV upfront, please register via
Link: https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/zsxxr6
Email: zsxxr6@apply.simplify.hr
Alternatively, PM me with your contact details and I will reach out to arrange a chat.
Please feel free to share these details with anyone in your network that may be wanting to secure a remote role.
Should you want to know more about my experience please view my LinkedIn Profile
Over the next few months, I will be actively growing our client base with organisations that support remote working, both locally and internationally.
My approach to this with you would be to receive your information, set up an online meeting and gain insight into the parameters in which you would consider a remote role, understand your skills and career growth aspirations.
If you are happy to share your CV upfront, please register via
Link: https://kontak.simplify.hr/vacancy/zsxxr6
Email: zsxxr6@apply.simplify.hr
Alternatively, PM me with your contact details and I will reach out to arrange a chat.
Please feel free to share these details with anyone in your network that may be wanting to secure a remote role.
Should you want to know more about my experience please view my LinkedIn Profile