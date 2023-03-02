itinfodocs
New Member
- Joined
- Mar 2, 2023
- Messages
- 1
Job Description
We are looking for a talented and multi skilled Desktop Support Engineer to join our dynamic team of IT professionals. The successful candidate should have a passion for IT and be extremely comfortable supporting Windows Desktop environments. He/she should ideally reside in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg, must have their own reliable transport and be willing and available for emergency standby and after-hours support when required.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Responsible for all 1st line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices.
• Procurement of desktops, laptops and other IT equipment for the SA offices.
• Liaising with suppliers of IT equipment, IT services etc.
• Setup and configuration of all desktops and laptops for the SA offices.
• Triage and adhere strictly to the SLAs of the IT ticketing system. Responsible for ensuring all tickets do not go out of SLA.
• Monitoring of Internet links at all SA offices and ensuring any issues are followed up and resolved as soon as possible.
• Regularly reviewing and updating of IT processes, procedures and documentation as required.
• Regular checks of IT productivity systems to ensure optimal uptime.
• Monthly recons of all IT expenses.
• Responsible for all domain purchases and renewals.
• Making up of network patch cables and testing.
• Conducting IT training for all new staff.
Skills and Qualifications:
• Must have done Pure Mathematics at Matric level with Computer Science/IT an advantage.
• Must be passionate about IT and Technology.
• Minimum of A+ (Must have passed international exams)
• Network+ or Security+ an advantage (Must have passed international exams)
• 3 - 5 years hands on working experience supporting local and remote Windows Desktop environments.
• Support experience with Virtual and Cloud environments advantageous e.g., VMWare ESX, Hyper-V, AWS, Digital Ocean, Google Cloud, Azure.
• Must possess an extremely high level of attention to detail in his/her work.
• Eager to learn and adapt to the environment.
• Good command of the English language both written and spoken.
• Must have reliable own transport.
• Must be willing to work long hours and after hours/standby when required.
Package on offer
Market related salary
Company Phone and laptop
Medical Aid
Group Life Cover
To apply send an updated and detailed CV to itjobs@myinfodocs.com
Do not apply unless you have the skills and qualifications listed above.
We are looking for a talented and multi skilled Desktop Support Engineer to join our dynamic team of IT professionals. The successful candidate should have a passion for IT and be extremely comfortable supporting Windows Desktop environments. He/she should ideally reside in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg, must have their own reliable transport and be willing and available for emergency standby and after-hours support when required.
Duties and Responsibilities:
• Responsible for all 1st line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices.
• Procurement of desktops, laptops and other IT equipment for the SA offices.
• Liaising with suppliers of IT equipment, IT services etc.
• Setup and configuration of all desktops and laptops for the SA offices.
• Triage and adhere strictly to the SLAs of the IT ticketing system. Responsible for ensuring all tickets do not go out of SLA.
• Monitoring of Internet links at all SA offices and ensuring any issues are followed up and resolved as soon as possible.
• Regularly reviewing and updating of IT processes, procedures and documentation as required.
• Regular checks of IT productivity systems to ensure optimal uptime.
• Monthly recons of all IT expenses.
• Responsible for all domain purchases and renewals.
• Making up of network patch cables and testing.
• Conducting IT training for all new staff.
Skills and Qualifications:
• Must have done Pure Mathematics at Matric level with Computer Science/IT an advantage.
• Must be passionate about IT and Technology.
• Minimum of A+ (Must have passed international exams)
• Network+ or Security+ an advantage (Must have passed international exams)
• 3 - 5 years hands on working experience supporting local and remote Windows Desktop environments.
• Support experience with Virtual and Cloud environments advantageous e.g., VMWare ESX, Hyper-V, AWS, Digital Ocean, Google Cloud, Azure.
• Must possess an extremely high level of attention to detail in his/her work.
• Eager to learn and adapt to the environment.
• Good command of the English language both written and spoken.
• Must have reliable own transport.
• Must be willing to work long hours and after hours/standby when required.
Package on offer
Market related salary
Company Phone and laptop
Medical Aid
Group Life Cover
To apply send an updated and detailed CV to itjobs@myinfodocs.com
Do not apply unless you have the skills and qualifications listed above.