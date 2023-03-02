We are looking for a talented and multi skilled Desktop Support Engineer to join our dynamic team of IT professionals. The successful candidate should have a passion for IT and be extremely comfortable supporting Windows Desktop environments. He/she should ideally reside in the Northern suburbs of Johannesburg, must have their own reliable transport and be willing and available for emergency standby and after-hours support when required.• Responsible for all 1st line Support of the Windows desktop environments for all South African offices.• Procurement of desktops, laptops and other IT equipment for the SA offices.• Liaising with suppliers of IT equipment, IT services etc.• Setup and configuration of all desktops and laptops for the SA offices.• Triage and adhere strictly to the SLAs of the IT ticketing system. Responsible for ensuring all tickets do not go out of SLA.• Monitoring of Internet links at all SA offices and ensuring any issues are followed up and resolved as soon as possible.• Regularly reviewing and updating of IT processes, procedures and documentation as required.• Regular checks of IT productivity systems to ensure optimal uptime.• Monthly recons of all IT expenses.• Responsible for all domain purchases and renewals.• Making up of network patch cables and testing.• Conducting IT training for all new staff.• Must have done Pure Mathematics at Matric level with Computer Science/IT an advantage.• Must be passionate about IT and Technology.• Minimum of A+ (Must have passed international exams)• Network+ or Security+ an advantage (Must have passed international exams)• 3 - 5 years hands on working experience supporting local and remote Windows Desktop environments.• Support experience with Virtual and Cloud environments advantageous e.g., VMWare ESX, Hyper-V, AWS, Digital Ocean, Google Cloud, Azure.• Must possess an extremely high level of attention to detail in his/her work.• Eager to learn and adapt to the environment.• Good command of the English language both written and spoken.• Must have reliable own transport.• Must be willing to work long hours and after hours/standby when required.Market related salaryCompany Phone and laptopMedical AidGroup Life CoverTo apply send an