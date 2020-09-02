RSM SA
New Member
- Joined
- Jun 6, 2019
- Messages
- 4
We are currently looking for a Desktop Support Technician for our Cape Town office. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Shanelle Mdaka at Shanelle.Mdaka@rsmza.co.za. Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES
- Address user tickets regarding hardware, software and networking.
- Conduct remote support to staff and regional offices.
- Customize desktop applications to meet requirements.
- Record technical issues and solutions in logs.
- Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel.
- Follow up with staff/clients to ensure their systems are functional.
- Report customer feedback and potential product requests.
- Help to create and maintain technical documentation and manuals.
- Provide telephonic & remote support to clients when required.
- Make sure all assigned infrastructure is configured, installed, tested and operational and that software is installed and configured according to RSM requirements.
- Provisioning, asset management, monitoring, implementation, troubleshooting and support for End-user Computing operations and related infrastructure.
- Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur and log all such incidents.
- Continuous feedback.
- Troubleshoot existing application software e.g. MS Office, Caseware, etc.
- Active Directory administration & maintenance.
- N-central MSP administration & maintenance.
- Coordinate hardware repairs.
- Support of local and network printers.
- Mobile device support.
- Basic Network troubleshooting.
- Installation, re-installation of MS operating system, drivers and relevant MS software (or other software, according to the client’s standards.
- Software and Hardware support.
- VOIP Handset configuration and maintenance.
- Assist Senior IT with VOIP PABX Configuration
- Assign telephone extensions and keep extension lists up to date.
- Manage Access Control systems and Tag systems.
- Generator Maintenance, testing etc.
- Video Conference System & Zoom Room Management.
- Examine backup logs and report any issues.
- General high level server monitoring and escalation on issues.
- After hours standby support (Rotational).
- Implement Office 365 solutions, including MS Teams and SharePoint.
- Train users on Microsoft Office 365 products (Teams, SharePoint, Office, One Drive).
- Make recommendations on best practices for using Office 365.
- Matric.
- A+ or any desktop support qualification advantageous.
- Minimum of 4 years of experience.
- Ability to learn quickly.
- Microsoft 365 Cloud Competencies (Advantageous)
- Detail Orientated.
- Good communication skills.
- Customer focused.
- Good administration and stock control ability.
- Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs.
- Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems.
- Knowledge of hardware and peripherals.
- Knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 Cloud Systems.
- Excellent problem-solving & multi-tasking skills.
To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Shanelle Mdaka at Shanelle.Mdaka@rsmza.co.za. Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.