Desktop Support Technician

RSM SA

RSM SA

Jun 6, 2019
4
We are currently looking for a Desktop Support Technician for our Cape Town office. Below is a guideline of the role and responsibilities, qualifications and requirements.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Address user tickets regarding hardware, software and networking.
  • Conduct remote support to staff and regional offices.
  • Customize desktop applications to meet requirements.
  • Record technical issues and solutions in logs.
  • Direct unresolved issues to the next level of support personnel.
  • Follow up with staff/clients to ensure their systems are functional.
  • Report customer feedback and potential product requests.
  • Help to create and maintain technical documentation and manuals.
  • Provide telephonic & remote support to clients when required.
  • Make sure all assigned infrastructure is configured, installed, tested and operational and that software is installed and configured according to RSM requirements.
  • Provisioning, asset management, monitoring, implementation, troubleshooting and support for End-user Computing operations and related infrastructure.
  • Identify problems and errors prior to or when they occur and log all such incidents.
  • Continuous feedback.
  • Troubleshoot existing application software e.g. MS Office, Caseware, etc.
  • Active Directory administration & maintenance.
  • N-central MSP administration & maintenance.
  • Coordinate hardware repairs.
  • Support of local and network printers.
  • Mobile device support.
  • Basic Network troubleshooting.
  • Installation, re-installation of MS operating system, drivers and relevant MS software (or other software, according to the client’s standards.
  • Software and Hardware support.
  • VOIP Handset configuration and maintenance.
  • Assist Senior IT with VOIP PABX Configuration
  • Assign telephone extensions and keep extension lists up to date.
  • Manage Access Control systems and Tag systems.
  • Generator Maintenance, testing etc.
  • Video Conference System & Zoom Room Management.
  • Examine backup logs and report any issues.
  • General high level server monitoring and escalation on issues.
  • After hours standby support (Rotational).
  • Implement Office 365 solutions, including MS Teams and SharePoint.
  • Train users on Microsoft Office 365 products (Teams, SharePoint, Office, One Drive).
  • Make recommendations on best practices for using Office 365.
QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE
  • Matric.
  • A+ or any desktop support qualification advantageous.
  • Minimum of 4 years of experience.
  • Ability to learn quickly.
  • Microsoft 365 Cloud Competencies (Advantageous)
SKILLS AND COMPENTENCIES
  • Detail Orientated.
  • Good communication skills.
  • Customer focused.
  • Good administration and stock control ability.
  • Knowledge of network security practices and anti-virus programs.
  • Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems.
  • Knowledge of hardware and peripherals.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Office 365 Cloud Systems.
  • Excellent problem-solving & multi-tasking skills.
CONTACT US

To apply for this role, please send your CV with a cover letter to Shanelle Mdaka at Shanelle.Mdaka@rsmza.co.za. Should you not hear from us within four weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful.
 
Hellhound105

Hellhound105

Jun 5, 2018
4,552
Should you not hear from us also please consider your post unsuccessful.

You will see on the other posts, with a salary that low people wont be lining up
 
|tera|

|tera|

Mar 31, 2006
22,740
Hellhound105 said:
Should you not hear from us also please consider your post unsuccessful.

You will see on the other posts, with a salary that low people wont be lining up
Although I agree, where is the salary mentioned? Can't see it in the post?
 
Grouter

Grouter

Sep 7, 2007
3,888
Apart from the VOIP stuff, I do most of what's on that list already. And get paid F/all. :(
 
