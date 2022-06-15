Developer C# Blazor

Jun 15, 2022
1
Description
We are looking for a Junior to intermediate Developer (C#, Blazor) with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
Contract valid from 1 August 2022 until 31 January 2023 (6 Months) with the possibility of extension.
Location: Modderfontein/PTA
Market-Related Salary

Role-specific knowledge
  • 1+ Year C#
  • 1+ Year Microsoft SQL database programming skill
  • Familiarity with Blazor Server Side or experience with Razor
  • Adept in Visual Studio
  • Team Foundation Services

Technical Skills
  • Application development
  • Develop SQL Queries
  • Optimization of applications and database queries
  • Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices

Beneficial
  • 1+ Year C# .NET, Blazor

Soft Skills Requirements
  • Ability to work independently and collaborate with team members (team player and self-starter)
  • Adept at presenting and communicating information in English and Afrikaans

Please forward your CV to raull@damasoftware.com
 
