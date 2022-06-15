Description
We are looking for a Junior to intermediate Developer (C#, Blazor) with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
Contract valid from 1 August 2022 until 31 January 2023 (6 Months) with the possibility of extension.
Location: Modderfontein/PTA
Market-Related Salary
Role-specific knowledge
Technical Skills
Beneficial
Soft Skills Requirements
Please forward your CV to raull@damasoftware.com
We are looking for a Junior to intermediate Developer (C#, Blazor) with relevant years of experience in a similar role.
Contract valid from 1 August 2022 until 31 January 2023 (6 Months) with the possibility of extension.
Location: Modderfontein/PTA
Market-Related Salary
Role-specific knowledge
- 1+ Year C#
- 1+ Year Microsoft SQL database programming skill
- Familiarity with Blazor Server Side or experience with Razor
- Adept in Visual Studio
- Team Foundation Services
Technical Skills
- Application development
- Develop SQL Queries
- Optimization of applications and database queries
- Adhere to business and technology standards and best practices
Beneficial
- 1+ Year C# .NET, Blazor
Soft Skills Requirements
- Ability to work independently and collaborate with team members (team player and self-starter)
- Adept at presenting and communicating information in English and Afrikaans
Please forward your CV to raull@damasoftware.com