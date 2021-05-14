Developer - Integrated Accounting & Administrative Workflow Software (JHB)

WhiteRaven
Integrated Accounting & Administrative Workflow Software
Salary: Intermediate R30 - 45 000 | Senior R50 - 65 000 + (based on industry knowledge)
Duration: Permanent subject to probation period
Tech Stack: C# for Winforms, ASP.NET, Web API MVC, Xamarin and TSQL
Daily lunch provided to in office staff and WFH offered to Senior Developers. These are only two benefits of working for this 21 year old organisation.
As a Developer for this organisation you will be responsible for development and maintenance to new and existing products that are built predominantly on the Microsoft stack, written in C# for Winforms, ASP.NET, Web API MVC and Xamarin.
For consideration you should have a minimum of 5 year's C# and 3 years TSQL development experience and hold a Bachelors degree in Computer Science or similar.
Duties
- Plan, design, develop, test, maintain, deploy, and support web, mobile and desktop-based business applications.
- Provide second-level support to business users and consulting teams.
- Package and support deployment of releases.
- Provide technical leadership to junior team members through coaching and mentorship.
- Prepare reports, manuals and other documentation on the setup, operation, and maintenance of software.
- Participate in peer-reviews of solution designs and related code.
- Work with team members in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies.
- Analyse and resolve technical and application problems.
- Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties.
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time.
- Research and evaluate a variety of software products.