DevOps Engineer | Sandton, Johannesburg

DevOps Engineer (JB696)Location: Sandton, Johannesburg
Salary: R50 - 100 000 per month (Negotiable)
This leading organisation in the healthcare sector is looking for a DevOps Engineer who will form part of a team that will be creating cutting edge software for the healthcare industry.
This role provides you with the opportunity to travel and work with an international project team in Europe, the UK and the USA.
Responsibilities:
- Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers
- Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform
- Maintain CI/CD Pipeline
- Create and Maintain deployment scripts
- Maintain failover and disaster recovery
- Maintain high security of all data and subsystems
- Maintain databases
- Maintain Grafana
- Maintain Prometheus
- B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science
- 4 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure
- 4 or more years coding in a programming language to build software or scripts
- 8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager
- 2 or more years deploying docker containers
- 1 or more years deploying Kubernetes
- Highly productive
- Zone and Region failover experience
- 2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases
- 2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent
- 1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging
- Disaster recovery
- Plus to experience with Debezium, Grafana, Prometheus, Greylog, Gerrit, and HashiCorp Vault.
- Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud
To apply please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php or email angie@kontak.co.za