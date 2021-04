DevOps Engineer | Sandton, Johannesburg

Work closely with the Architect and Software Engineers

Microservice deployment on Kubernetes in Google Cloud Platform

Maintain CI/CD Pipeline

Create and Maintain deployment scripts

Maintain failover and disaster recovery

Maintain high security of all data and subsystems

Maintain databases

Maintain Grafana

Maintain Prometheus

B.S. in Engineering or Computer Science

4 or more years of DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS, or Azure

4 or more years coding in a programming language to build software or scripts

8 years or more of Software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, Developer, QA, or Manager

2 or more years deploying docker containers

1 or more years deploying Kubernetes

Highly productive

Zone and Region failover experience

2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases

2 years or more experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent

1 year or more deploying Kafka or other messaging

Disaster recovery

Plus to experience with Debezium, Grafana, Prometheus, Greylog, Gerrit, and HashiCorp Vault.

Plus to experience with HSM and/or Secure Key Management in the Cloud

This leading organisation in the healthcare sector is looking for a DevOps Engineer who will form part of a team that will be creating cutting edge software for the healthcare industry.This role provides you with the opportunity to travel and work with an international project team in Europe, the UK and the USA.To apply please visit www.kontak.co.za/vacancies.php or email angie@kontak.co.za