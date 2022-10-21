Do you know CCXML ?

I am looking for someone to help me with some CCXML, specifically in the Prophecy context.Doing some work on an old voice server that uses Voxeo Prophecy, and the call flows are controlled with CCXML..... If I need to say more you are probably not the person to help here...I need help changing existing scripts and then building new ones for marketing campaigns. This all runs next to a Java (Mule) VM which with API calls controls Prophecy.I'll obviously pay you for your time, and if it works out, I have some more work from time to time exactly like this. For now, I estimate this would be about 5 to 10 hrs of work, judging by how long it took the previous person that helped me. But we do several hours, plus minus 5 a month. and if I can find someone to help out it would be great.Hope to hear from you guys....